Alexander Ghislain and Logan Maggio Bring RASPOUTINE’s Russo-French Magic to Miami

While nightclubs have become an undeniably integral aspect of the modern hospitality industry, developing a venue into decades-long and enduring success is no easy feat. But for RASPOUTINE, Paris’s 57-year-old hotspot located in the French metropolis’s prime Triangle D'or, the beloved establishment’s unique approach to nightlife and frequent visits by the world’s movers-and-shakers have turned the club into a bona fide international institution. Now, partners Alexander Ghislain and Logan Maggio look to replicate RASPOUTINE’s success abroad once more, expanding the club’s reach to the buzzy shores of Miami Beach.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout its half-a-century on the Parisian scene, RASPOUTINE has become well-known for its trademark infusion of deep crimson Russian imagery throughout the venue. Dark, intimate, and exclusive, the chic space’s signature vibe has been replicated by Ghislain and Maggio throughout all of RASPOUTINE’s locations, including Rome, Los Angeles, and now, Miami. The luxe interior is matched with a curated list of premium cocktails, champagnes and spirits, including Ghislain’s own quality-driven vodka, Comète 1811.





The South Floridian iteration of the global destination will take a comprehensive approach to cater toward Miami’s continually-growing population, operating as both a restaurant and a nightclub throughout the very same evenings. Beginning with mid-evening dinner service filled delicacies from fine caviar to fresh raw fish, RASPOUTINE Miami later transforms into a bumping deep house party place after midnight, offering the region’s consumers versatile opportunities for luxurious indulgences on any given night.

Considering the ubiquitous success of RASPOUTINE on an international scale, Ghislain and Maggio’s latest venue is expected to reproduce this prosperity in turn; and if Miami’s status as the number one destination for nightlife in the United States has anything to say about it, RASPOUTINE’s French-Russian spirit will become an indispensable piece of the Floridian hospitality scene in no time.

Media Contacts

Deborah Blum

Blum Gallery

Deborah@blumgallery.com