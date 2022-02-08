Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,311 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Ghislain and Logan Maggio Bring RASPOUTINE’s Russo-French Magic to Miami

While nightclubs have become an undeniably integral aspect of the modern hospitality industry, developing a venue into decades-long and enduring success is no easy feat. But for RASPOUTINE, Paris’s 57-year-old hotspot located in the French metropolis’s prime Triangle D'or, the beloved establishment’s unique approach to nightlife and frequent visits by the world’s movers-and-shakers have turned the club into a bona fide international institution. Now, partners Alexander Ghislain and Logan Maggio look to replicate RASPOUTINE’s success abroad once more, expanding the club’s reach to the buzzy shores of Miami Beach.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout its half-a-century on the Parisian scene, RASPOUTINE has become well-known for its trademark infusion of deep crimson Russian imagery throughout the venue. Dark, intimate, and exclusive, the chic space’s signature vibe has been replicated by Ghislain and Maggio throughout all of RASPOUTINE’s locations, including Rome, Los Angeles, and now, Miami. The luxe interior is matched with a curated list of premium cocktails, champagnes and spirits, including Ghislain’s own quality-driven vodka, Comète 1811.


The South Floridian iteration of the global destination will take a comprehensive approach to cater toward Miami’s continually-growing population, operating as both a restaurant and a nightclub throughout the very same evenings. Beginning with mid-evening dinner service filled delicacies from fine caviar to fresh raw fish, RASPOUTINE Miami later transforms into a bumping deep house party place after midnight, offering the region’s consumers versatile opportunities for luxurious indulgences on any given night.

Considering the ubiquitous success of RASPOUTINE on an international scale, Ghislain and Maggio’s latest venue is expected to reproduce this prosperity in turn; and if Miami’s status as the number one destination for nightlife in the United States has anything to say about it, RASPOUTINE’s French-Russian spirit will become an indispensable piece of the Floridian hospitality scene in no time.

Media Contacts 
Deborah Blum 
Blum Gallery
Deborah@blumgallery.com


You just read:

Alexander Ghislain and Logan Maggio Bring RASPOUTINE’s Russo-French Magic to Miami

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.