Organic Products Now Shape The Personal Care Services Market

Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal care industry trends include beauty salons using organic products to cater to the increasing demand for healthy products. Organic products are natural products which are prepared using natural or organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. The supply of locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable to the costumers. Some of the organic products being used by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products. The organic personal care market is expected to grow at 10% to reach $25 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for organic salons. Hair salon such as Organic Natural Hair salon use organic products.

The global personal care services market size is expected to grow from $341.21 billion in 2021 to $409.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The personal care services market share is expected to reach $654.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Population aging will be a driver of the personal care services market going forward. During 2018-2022, the number of people over 65 is expected to increase from approximately 550 to 650 million globally, an increase of 18% according to the Population Reference Bureau. The increasing size of geriatric population coupled with an increasing focus on healthy lifestyles among the geriatric population will increase the demand for personal care services such spa and massage services, driving the market.

Major players covered in the global personal care services industry are Fantastic Sams, Weight Watchers International Inc, Tivity Health, Regis Corporation, Jenny Craig Inc., Bosley Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Hair Cuttery, Bijin Salon Spa and Great Clips.

TBRC’s global personal care services market analysis report is segmented by type into beauty salons, diet and weight reducing centers, spas and massage parlors, others, by category into mass, premium, by distribution channel into specialist retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies/drug stores, online retail channels, others.

Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Beauty Salons, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Spas & Massage Parlors, Other Personal Care Services), By Category ( Mass, Premium), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

