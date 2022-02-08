11.49% CAGR, Packaging Robots Market to Outstrip $8,448.21 Million, Globally by 2028 – The Insight Partners

Packaging Robots Market to Surge with 11.49% of CAGR by 2028 fuelled by Increased Demand for High Degree Automation

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new market study on “Packaging Robots Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Industry Vertical, and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,945.43 million in 2021 to US$ 8,448.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% from 2021 to 2028.

Picking & palletizing robots are commonly used in the e-commerce industry for order fulfillment as manually picking of items is associated with lot of time and cost. High growth of e-commerce industry across the globe is another major factor propelling the growth of packaging robots market. E-commerce industry is expected to grow at a robust growth rate at ~20% over next couple of years & hence aiding the growth for packaging robots market in that particular sector. Furthermore, high deployment costs for the deployment of technology is expected to be one of the major challenging factors of the global packaging robots market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Packaging Robots Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been adversely affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to impose stringent lockdowns across the US and other countries in the first three quarters of 2020 has impacted the packaging robots market in 2020. The investments in the robotics industry also suffered a sharp decline due to the disrupted supply chain that has also led to reduced sales in the overall packaging robots market. The manufacturing sector witnessed severe losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the growth of the electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and retail sectors along with packaging robots market.

Growing Demand for Reducing Overall Operation Costs Across Packaging Sector Fuels Growth of Packaging Robots Market

Packaging methods for consumer packaged goods must be precise and repeatable. Companies that use robotics in their packaging lines can improve throughput, efficiency, and quality. Individual packaging at high-cycle rates might be difficult. Robotics has proven to have a high return on investment in a variety of applications, including raw product handling, primary packaging, secondary packaging, and palletizing. Moreover, product branding and packaging are critical for producers to be competitive in current market. Packaging, brand name, content, and pricing all influence customers' purchase patterns. Packaging robots are reliable and give high-quality branding information via labelling. After products are packaged, a unique identification code is generated, which aids in product tracking along the supply chain. Moreover, the main benefit of robotics in packaging sector is that they offer no doubt in flexibility. Line machinists can adjust the contour of a case or pallet load with the push of a button. This highlights the flexibility needed to satisfy trade customers that need more and more tailored cargoes, while not losing the accompanying speed.

The rising demand for packaging robots and growing demand for reducing the overall operational costs across the packaging sector are expected to be some of the major driving factors aiding the growth for packaging robots market. Growing customer demand for high-quality goods has resulted in advancements in manufacturing technology which is indirectly boosting the packaging robots market growth. The food and beverage, trucking and logistics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses are all focused on getting products to customers in a short amount of time, which has boosted the adoption of technology in robotic packaging market globally. Automated robots do not get sick or slack off, works faster than humans. Additionally, due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, picking and placement is the fastest growing application in the packaging robots market.

Strategic Insights:

The players operating in the packaging robots market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the packaging robots market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

- In June 2021, FANUC America, a leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINES, expanded its line of high-performance SCARA ROBOTS, giving customers with assembly, packaging, pick-and-place, and inspection processes greater reach and payload options.

- In March 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. unveiled the RV-8CRL industrial robot. The robot provides a high-quality solution at a cheaper cost without sacrificing performance. RV-8CRL is particularly versatile in its applications, such as pick and place, inspection, and general assembly, due to its lower base size, enlarged effective working area, and compatibility with safety intelligence components.

