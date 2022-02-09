MÁLAGA SAN ANDRES MARINA TO JOIN IGY MARINAS’ GLOBAL PLATFORM
Marina Málaga SAN, Ocean Capital Partners and IGY Marinas win 50 yr concession to develop mixed use real estate project and 600 berth marina in Málaga, Spain.
This investment elevates Málaga’s status as a nautical destination, while providing much needed vessel berthing and leisure facilities to this vibrant region.”MáLAGA, SPAIN, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a competitive tender process, the team of Marina Málaga SAN, Ocean Capital Partners and Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas) have been awarded a 50-year concession to develop and operate Málaga San Andres Marina. Upon its completion in 2024, Málaga San Andres Marina will consist of approximately 600 berths for vessels of all sizes, from small leisure craft to luxury yachts up to 60 meters (196 feet).
— Ramón Calderón, Director of MMS
Marina Málaga SAN, an entity of the Qatari investment group Al Alfia, is the main investor in the approximately €60 million Málaga San Andres Marina project. The project represents a strong commitment to Málaga’s ongoing economic development as one of Europe’s most popular leisure destinations. Ocean Capital Partners will be the project engineer and asset manager. IGY will be the exclusive marketer and manager of the marina. Málaga San Andres Marina is scheduled to open in 2024.
“This investment elevates Málaga’s status as a nautical destination, while providing much needed vessel berthing and leisure facilities to this vibrant region. We look forward to working with the city, port authority, and our partners at IGY and OCP on this exciting project,” says Ramón Calderón, Director of MMS.
The project includes a to-be-built commercial real estate area designed by renowned Spanish architect José Seguí. The 8,000 square meter landside development will consist of entertainment, restaurants, and luxury retail amenities, as well as events spaces, classrooms and a sailing school. In alignment with IGY brand standards, marina amenities and services will include on-site parking with 400 parking spaces, crew facilities, fueling, concierge services, waste recycling, and security.
The project is centrally located in Málaga, steps from the heart of the historic city, 20 minutes from Málaga Costa del Sol Airport, and 10 minutes from Málaga’s train station that offers high-speed connections to Madrid and Andalucía’s many attractions.
Consistent with the new concessionaire’s commitment to environmental and social governance (ESG), the project will minimize energy consumption with bioclimatic building design, photovoltaic power generation, aerothermal air-conditioning and other systems while emphasizing sustainability.
“We are excited to be a part of the Málaga San Andres Marina project. The opportunity to bring IGY’s expertise and personnel to operate and market this significant project represents a further opportunity for IGY to continue its investments in the overall development of the nautical sector of the City of Malaga,” says Tom Mukamal, CEO, IGY Marinas.
“This is an opportunity to continue expanding the projects of Ocean Capital Partners as a reference company in the management of megayacht marinas and sports marinas in Spain, increasing the company's portfolio of assets under management and which we trust, will continue to increase during the remainder of the year, forming the most extensive portfolio of marinas at a national level”, explains Jose Luis Almazán, CEO, OCP.
With Málaga being one of Spain’s fastest growing cities, Málaga San Andres Marina is responding to the scarcity of berthing in the Mediterranean by bringing short- and long-term berthing options to the region’s inventory. The region’s climate coupled with Málaga’s historical beauty, cultural entertainment, and international airport creates year-round benefits for berthing in Spain.
About Marina Málaga SAN (“MMS”)
MMS was incorporated in 2020, in order to bid in the tender process for the concession to build and realize this new marina in Málaga. The main shareholder of MMS is the Qatari company Al Alfia, owner of over $4 billion of assets located in various parts of the world. The aim of Al Alfia and MMS is that this marina becomes a reference point in the Mediterranean.
About Ocean Capital Partners
Ocean Capital Partners (OCP) is an international company specializing in management and investment in maritime and port assets, as well as one of the most important operators in marinas and passenger terminals in Spain. Know more about us at https://ocp.es/.
About IGY Marinas
IGY’s worldwide network of properties has set luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 8,000 annual customers at 22 marinas in 13 countries.
IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America caters to a variety of vessel types as well as serves as the exclusive home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts.
Discover the growing international marina network of IGY at www.IGYMarinas.com.
