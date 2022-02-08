Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market Will Hit at A CAGR of 9.6% and To Garner US$ 290,128.2 Mn by 2027 | Roche Holdings,

Diagnostic Testing of STDs

Several laboratory diagnostic tests for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) count chlamydia diagnostic tests that count, Strand Displacement Assay (SDA), Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs), molecular-based diagnostic testing/DNA probes, Enzyme immunoassay (EIA), and Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐓𝐃𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The approval and launch of the new diagnostic test are likely to drive the growth of the global diagnostic test in the STD market over a period of time. For example, the USFDA authorized the marketing of Sentosa SQ HIV genotyping in November 2019, which is a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) type-1 drug resistance mutation test using nectar-generation sequencing (NGS) technology.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐓𝐃𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Growing STDs awareness is likely to provide beneficial growth opportunities for players in the global diagnostic test of the STDs market. For example, researchers at the University of Albaha, Saudi Arabia, reported in March 2020 that young adults had no knowledge of STDs, with an approximate average STD-knowledge score of 7.95 ± 4.29.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐓𝐃𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

The large number of STD-infected patients in out-of-reach geographical areas is likely to hinder market growth. It has been observed that a large number of STD infected patients and related/undetected cases are in geographical areas beyond the reach of many developing regions. Provision of infrastructure like supplies, equipment and labs, trained laboratory specialists or staff proves inadequate due to location constraints/difficult areas. Lack of accessibility and inadequate and unreliable infrastructure thus discourages many from voluntary/client-initiated counselling and testing (CICT) diagnostic testing of STDs.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐓𝐃𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The size of the global diagnostic testing of STDs market was estimated to be accounted at US$ 140,028.5 Million and over the estimated period (2020-2027) it is likely to witness a value of US$ 290,128.2 Million with a CAGR of 9.6%. Recognition and launch of new diagnostic tests will lead to an increase in the global diagnostic testing of the STD market in the estimated period.

In 2019, Chlamydia has a leading position in the global diagnostic test of the STDs market considering 29.9% in terms of value. The growing incidence and rate of chlamydia in developing economies is likely to increase the sector over the estimated period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐓𝐃𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Key players in the market focus on approving and launching new products to enlarge their product portfolio. For example, biological laboratories began testing INSTI HIV-1/HIV-2 antibodies in Canada in September 2019.

North America is seeing an increasing adoption of STD testing. For example, GoodRx, Inc. announced in May 2020, the offering of 18 different tests for thyroid, cholesterol, urine analysis, STDs, fertility and pregnancy in the GoodRx Lab Marketplace by direct-consumer companies like myLAB Box, Paloma Health, and HeyDoctor.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐓𝐃𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

August 2019: Binx Health receives 510 (k) approval from USFDA for its binx io, a nuclear point-of-care diagnostic testing platform for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

May 2019: Hologic, Inc. receives USFDA clearance for its Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV assays used to diagnose vaginitis.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐓𝐃𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key players performing in the global diagnostic testing of STDs market are 𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗟𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗣𝗶𝗻𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗼 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀, 𝗯𝗶𝗻𝘅 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵, 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿), 𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘅, 𝗕𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 & 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗔𝗚, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗩𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝗜𝗻𝗰.

