Bluetooth Speaker Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bluetooth Speaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global bluetooth speaker market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Bluetooth speakers are wireless loudspeakers that receive audio signals using radio frequency waves rather than over audio cables. These speakers can be easily paired with multiple electronic devices like smartphones, computers, tablets, etc. Besides this, they are also portable, durable, and low-maintenance products, available with replaceable batteries or rechargeable models. Bluetooth speakers are suitable for both indoor and outdoor placement, owing to their wireless connectivity feature.
The emerging trend of digitization and the rising penetration of video and audio streaming platforms are currently driving the demand for Bluetooth speakers across the globe. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart and wireless electronic devices among consumers, especially among the millennial population, has also propelled the market growth. Additionally, the increasing preferences of consumers towards light, portable, and battery-supported devices are further providing a thrust to the global market. Besides this, the rising integration of Bluetooth speakers with in-car infotainment systems, voice control systems, hands-free calling, home theatre, etc., is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In the coming years, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of AI-based devices, such as Alexa and Echo, are expected to further propel the market for Bluetooth speakers.
Bluetooth Speaker Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global bluetooth speaker market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Bose Corporation
Edifier International Limited (SHE: 002351)
Harman International Industries
LG Corporation (KRX: 003550)
Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752)
Polk Audio
Samsung (KRX: 005930)
Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
Sony Corporation (TYO: 6758)
Boat (CVE: BOAT)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global bluetooth speaker market on the basis of portability, type, application, price, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Portability:
Portable
Fixed
Breakup by Type:
Smart Bluetooth Speakers
Conventional Bluetooth Speakers
Breakup by Price:
Low
Medium
High
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Online
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
