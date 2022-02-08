Bluetooth Speaker Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bluetooth Speaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global bluetooth speaker market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market/requestsample

Bluetooth speakers are wireless loudspeakers that receive audio signals using radio frequency waves rather than over audio cables. These speakers can be easily paired with multiple electronic devices like smartphones, computers, tablets, etc. Besides this, they are also portable, durable, and low-maintenance products, available with replaceable batteries or rechargeable models. Bluetooth speakers are suitable for both indoor and outdoor placement, owing to their wireless connectivity feature.

The emerging trend of digitization and the rising penetration of video and audio streaming platforms are currently driving the demand for Bluetooth speakers across the globe. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart and wireless electronic devices among consumers, especially among the millennial population, has also propelled the market growth. Additionally, the increasing preferences of consumers towards light, portable, and battery-supported devices are further providing a thrust to the global market. Besides this, the rising integration of Bluetooth speakers with in-car infotainment systems, voice control systems, hands-free calling, home theatre, etc., is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In the coming years, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of AI-based devices, such as Alexa and Echo, are expected to further propel the market for Bluetooth speakers.

Bluetooth Speaker Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global bluetooth speaker market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bose Corporation

Edifier International Limited (SHE: 002351)

Harman International Industries

LG Corporation (KRX: 003550)

Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752)

Polk Audio

Samsung (KRX: 005930)

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation (TYO: 6758)

Boat (CVE: BOAT)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global bluetooth speaker market on the basis of portability, type, application, price, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Portability:

Portable

Fixed

Breakup by Type:

Smart Bluetooth Speakers

Conventional Bluetooth Speakers

Breakup by Price:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

North America Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-perfume-market

North America Ceiling Fan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-ceiling-fan-market

North America Conveyor Belt Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market

India Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-footwear-market

Asia Pacific Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-footwear-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.