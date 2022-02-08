Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers Market Complete Information by SWOT Analysis and Portor Five Analysis

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers Market

The autonomous underwater vehicles are manufactured in many countries such as the U.S., France, Russia, and China. They were first introduced in the oil and gas industry, named C & C Technologies. C & C Technologies, headquartered in the U.S., is known to develop the first commercial autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for oil and gas exploration. The government of India has also implemented initiatives to increase the demand by permitting 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in many sectors, including natural gas and petroleum sector. The initiative to increase demand in oil and gas industry will boost the autonomous underwater vehicle demand for submarines. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, in February 2021, government of India announced to invest about 7.5 trillion INR (US$ 102.49 billion) on oil and gas infrastructure for the next five years. This is expected to increase the construction of oil and natural gas pipelines, which is expected to propel the growth of autonomous underwater vehicles market.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

⁕ Kongsberg Maritime

⁕ Teledyne Marine

⁕ Bluefin Robotics

⁕ ECA GROUP

⁕ Saab AB

⁕ Lockheed Martin Corporation

⁕ Fugro

⁕ ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

⁕ Boston Engineering Corporation

⁕ International Submarine Engineering

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲

On the basis of category, the global autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturers market is segmented into:

→ Medium-sized manufacturer

→ Large-sized manufacturer

On the basis of region, the global autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturers market is segmented into:

→ North America

→ Europe

→ Asia Pacific

→ Latin America

→ Middle East

→ Africa



