The Esca Menu team announces a product that aims to help earn free cryptocurrency for ordering food online

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A company that lets home cooks start a food business online now wants to let everyone earn free cryptocurrency by eating their favorite food.

Esca is an online food delivery service enabling anyone to monetize their passion for food. Established in 2021 Esca has helped over 60 talented cooks start an online food business from the comfort of their own home while providing hungry foodies with culturally authentic, home-made food. An award winning Irish startup, their purpose has evolved slightly. Esca wants cooks and foodies to be able to generate wealth through food. The Esca Crypto technology connects all favorite restaurants and delivery platforms (Just Eat, Uber Eats, Deliveroo, etc) to the blockchain and rewards participants for supporting them. Every time an order is processed through the Esca Crypto menu platform, users get cashback in the $ESCA Tokens. This platform integrated with the world's largest food aggregator apps.

$ESCA Token. Presale and Public Sale: $ESCA is a utility and governance token built on the blockchain that serves as the basis for transactions within The Esca Crypto Platform. $ESCA coin will soon enable food businesses to generate more funds without increasing food production. Users will also be able to purchase meals from select vendors on the platform using $ESCA tokens. Moreover, they’re currently in talks with a number of metaverse companies to provide $ESCA tokens as rewards in select metaverse games. This will give lucky gamers who win $ESCA tokens an opportunity to buy meals in the real world with their coins. The developers hope to launch these options by Q3 of 2022. 50% of the presale tokens will become available for transfer two weeks after the public sale, with the remainder being made available two weeks after that. Furthermore, 40% of the private sale tokens will be listed on Pancake Swap for liquidity. This presale will be on the 2nd of February. $ESCA Token is safe and secured - the smart contract was audited by tokenguard.io and received a perfect score.



Token Details & Features:

10M - Total Supply

30% - App Usage

30% - Presale

10% - Public Sale

10% - Staking (Up to 100% APY)

10% - Team Wallets (It will be unlocked two years after presale)

7,5% - Marketing

2,5% - Advisers

1% per transaction - Burn Mechanism

€0.60 - Token Price

€1 - Public Sale Price (After listing on Pancake Swap)

Esca Crypto Investors:



SFC

Amazon

Pictures in Motion

Find out the latest information from Esca Crypto Platform and join their community on the links below:

Media Contact: Company: Esca Email: hello -at- escamenu.com