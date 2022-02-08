Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,310 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces a New Blog Post Titled: Don’t be a Victim of an Acidic Body

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7 announces a  new blog post titled, "Dont be a Victim of an Acidic Body." A number of studies have found that the body becomes acidic, and this acidity contributes to most modern diseases. More recent studies in the medical literature are further establishing a link between bodily acidity and almost all diseases. To find out more information on whether hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and other illnesses are associated with bodily acidity visit here: https://www.balance7.com/dont-be-a-victim-of-an-acidic-body 


Attachment 


Balance7
Media Inquiry ICT
holly@iconnectyou.today
Dr. Nooristani

CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine.

You just read:

Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces a New Blog Post Titled: Don’t be a Victim of an Acidic Body

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.