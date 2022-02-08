Medical Metal Tubing Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 893.1 Million, to grow at CAGR of 6.5% by 2027 | AMETEK,

Medical Metal Tubing

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advent of advanced tubing with technologies is projected to offer growth opportunities for medical metal tubing manufacturers.

For instance, in 2017, Israel-based startup, ART Medical Ltd., developed a novel sensor-based smart tube which will enable healthcare professionals to collect comprehensive data of patients and reduce the risk of medical complications. Features offered by this tubing are gathering of patient data such as feeding needs, saliva secretion, and urine output by using sensors embedded in the tubes. It also support in regulating the feeding process and provides real-time information, including the exact location of the tube.

Hence, advent of such novel and smart tubing is projected to create ample opportunity for key players to strengthen their product portfolio in the near future.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 (𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗) 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global economy and in turn, the medical metal tubing market. Quarantine, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures are likely to lead to a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Moreover, key players engaged in the global medical metal tubing market are supplying urgent raw material for production of medical devices which can help in diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from the coronavirus. For example, in April 2020, Sandvik AB supplied precision wires to manufacturers of ventilators. The precision wire manufacturing facility in Palm Coast, Florida is working double shifts to produce the EXERA medical wire which is used in ventilators.

Governments are taking initiatives to curb the COVID -19 pandemic. For instance, in May 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) worked with the All-of-Government and All-of-America approach to increase testing capacity and availability to improve case detection and contact tracing across all states in the U.S.

Moreover, the CDC is working with the state and local partners to define the situation where testing of asymptomatic persons is likely to be helpful in controlling the pandemic, as well as the best application of surveillance serologic testing.

Browse 27 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 162 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Metal Tubing Market”- Global Forecast to 2027, By Material (Stainless Steel, Titanium and Nitinol (NiTi)), By Application (Dialysis or Intravenous Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players engaged in the market are focusing on facility expansions in order to expand their presence in the global market which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Sandvik AB added a new cold finishing tube manufacturing line at its Mehsana Mill, in Gujarat, Western India. The new high-tech line is aimed at the production of heat exchanger tubing and for other demanding industrial applications.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The global medical metal tubing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as kidney diseases and cardiovascular diseases. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in 2016, around 125,000 people in the U.S. started treatment for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) and over 726,000 people (2 in every 1,000 people) were on dialysis or they had kidney transplant.

• Among material, the stainless steel material segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to its properties such as corrosion resistance, metallurgical stability, formability, and easy weldability. Moreover, properties such as fabrication characteristics, mechanical properties and attractive finish contribute to the overall quality of stainless steel tubing, and make it a popular choice in the medical metal tubing industry.

• Key players operating in the global medical metal tubing market are AMETEK Inc., Sandvik AB, Teshima, Om Steel Tubes Ltd., Tech Tube, Inc., TE Connectivity, Bison Stainless Tube, LLC, K-Tube Technologies (Cook Group), Vita Needle Company, M&M International, Fuji Seiko, and Minitubes.

