Hexamine Market Report 2021: Global Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

Hexamine, also known as hexamethylenetetramine (HMT), represents an organic heterocyclic compound with the chemical formula C6H12N4. It is an odorless white crystalline powder that is highly soluble in water and polar organic solvents. Hexamine is prepared by treating aqueous formaldehyde with ammonia and evaporating and crystallizing the solid product. It is commonly used as a hardening compound in phenolic resins and phenolic resin molding compounds. Hexamine is also utilized as a binder in brake and clutch linings, abrasive products, non-woven textiles, fireproof materials, etc.

The rising adoption of hexamine by fire protection laboratories to test the flammability of carpets and rugs is driving the hexamine market across the globe. Additionally, hexamine also finds numerous applications as a versatile reagent during several chemical reactions, such as Duff, Sommelet, Delepine, etc. Besides this, there is an escalating demand for agrochemicals, including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc., which use hexamine as a significant raw material. Additionally, the increasing adoption of the hexamine compound in the production of lightweight and portable fuel tablets for campers and military organizations to heat rations is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising utilization of hexamine in treating chronic urinary tract infections due to its antiseptic properties is further projected to catalyze the hexamine market in the coming years.

Hexamine Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global hexamine market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Chemanol (Methanol Chemicals Company)

Hexion Inc.

INEOS Group Limited

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc

Newton Engineering & Chemicals Ltd.

PJSC Metafrax Chemicals

Shandong Dongping Tongda Import and Export Co. Ltd.

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd

Sina Chemical Industries Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global hexamine market on the basis of grade, function, application and region.

Breakup by Grade:

Stabilized Grade

Unstabilized Grade

Breakup by Function:

Antioxidants

Modifiers

Inhibitors

Chemical Intermediates

Others

Breakup by Application:

Resin

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Explosive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

