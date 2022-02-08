Global High-End Lighting Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “High-End Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global high-end lighting market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

High-end lighting refers to a luxurious lighting solution widely used in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. It helps in creating zones and altering the overall interior design of a space. It also assists in enhancing the architecture allure and providing custom light features. At present, the demand for high-end lighting products is increasing worldwide due to rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes.

There is a rise in the upgradation of the existing infrastructure across the globe. This, in confluence with the high-speed internet connectivity and boosting sales of smartphones, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are promoting energy-efficient, eco-friendly lighting solutions, which are impelling the market growth. Moreover, leading players are focusing on the integration of advanced solutions like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), which is further propelling the growth of the market.

High-End Lighting Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global high-end lighting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Acuity Brands Inc.

CREE Inc.

Electronic Theatre Controls Inc.

General Electric Company

Helestra Leuchten GmbH

Holtkötter Licht GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG (ams AG)

Signify N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global high-end lighting market on the basis of light source type, interior design, applications, end user and region.

Breakup by Light Source Type:

LED Lamps

HID Lamps

Fluorescent Lights

Others

Breakup by Interior Design:

Modern

Traditional

Transitional

Breakup by Application:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

