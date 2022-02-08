India Plastic Caps and Closure Market 2020-2025: Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Plastic Caps and Closure Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the India plastic caps and closure market is currently witnessing moderate growth and is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plastic caps and closure refer to the packaging components that are manufactured from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) materials. They are commonly used for the protection of contents from contamination, dust, evaporation and spoilage. They are commonly available in dispensing and screw-on caps and child-resistant, double-walled and twist-on closures. Plastic caps and closures are highly durable, non-corrosive, lightweight and resistant to high temperatures. They are widely used across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics, electronics and chemical.

The India plastic caps and closure market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Plastic caps and closures are widely used for sealing medicines and preventing microbial contamination and exposure to direct sunlight, dust and moisture. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the manufacturing of eco-friendly and customized plastic caps and closures variants, are favoring the market growth. These variants are manufactured using recyclable bioplastics that offer enhanced customizability to meet the requirements of the user. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of room fresheners and disinfectants in residential and commercial complexes, along with the increasing demand for bottled drinking water, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

India Plastic Caps and Closure Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India plastic caps and closure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India plastic caps and closure market on the basis of product type, raw material, container type, technology, end use and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Screw-On Caps

Dispensing Caps

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Breakup by Container Type:

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

Breakup by End Use:

Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Food

Cosmetics

Household Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

