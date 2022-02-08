Civic And Social Organizations Market Growth Significantly Improves With Corporate Donations And Sponsorships

Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing donations from corporates is driving the civic and social organizations market. Sponsorships from corporates are great sources of funding for these organizations to promote and fulfil the needs of society. These donations come in various forms such as philanthropic, event sponsorship, cause marketing, pro bono, matching gifts, paid release, in-kind gifts, and check-out campaigns. For instance, in April 2021, The Ithaca, a New York-based online fundraising tool for nonprofits had assisted over 40,000 organizations in raising over $2 billion. During civic Giving Days in August 2020, it facilitated a record-breaking $124 million in donations. Moreover, in June 2020, BMO Financial Groups, a financial service provider, announced plans to donate $1 million to a number of organizations in North America that provide support to social and racial justice, and inclusion. The increase in donations from corporates is positively impacting the civic and social organizations market growth.

The global civic and social organizations market size is expected to grow from $55.96 billion in 2021 to $59.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The civic and social organizations market is expected to reach $72.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Read More On The Global Civic And Social Organizations Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/civic-and-social-organizations-global-market-report

Developing applications to engage the youth in sharing community issues is a major trend in the civic and social organizations market. For instance, Be the Change, a civic engagement application created by an alumna of Pitt and the University of Oxford in 2020 enables college students, who are busy with their lives, to involve in civic activities through a mobile interface. This application will help the members to talk about the issues faced in their respective communities. It also helps college students be affected by loans and get access to mental healthcare.

Major players covered in the global civic and social organizations market are The Boy Scouts of America, Boys and Girls Club of America, The Young Men’s Christian Association, Rotary Club, Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner, Lions Club International, Civic Nation, Campus Vote Project, Andrew Goodman Foundation, Nonprofit Vote, American Association of State Colleges and Universities, HeadCount, Hispanic Association Of Colleges And Universities, Congressional Award Foundation, Atlanta Downtown Improvement District Inc, Society For Public Health Education, National Association Of Government Communicators and Ethics and Compliance Officer Association.

TBRC’s global civic and social organizations market analysis report is segmented By products and services into membership services, prepared meals and beverages, gaming services, rental of nonresidential space, private gifts, grants and donations, government grants and support, others, by type into academia, activist groups, charities, clubs, community foundations, community organizations, consumer organizations, cooperatives, others, by mode of donation into online, offline, by organization location into domestic, international.

Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – By Products and Services (Membership Services, Prepared Meals And Beverages, Gaming Services, Rental Of Nonresidential Space, Private Gifts, Grants And Donations, Government Grants And Support), By Type (Academia, Activist Groups, Charities, Clubs, Community Foundations, Community Organizations, Consumer Organizations, Cooperatives), By Mode of Donation (Online, Offline), By Organization Location (Domestic, International) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a civic and social organizations market overview, forecast civic and social organizations market size and growth for the whole market, civic and social organizations market segments, geographies, civic and social organizations market trends, civic and social organizations market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Civic And Social Organizations Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3634&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Social Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Personal And Beauty Care, Apparel, Accessories, Home Products, Health Supplements, Food And Beverage), By Device Type (Laptops And PCs, Mobiles), By Business Model (B2C, B2B, C2C), By End User (Individual, Commercial)– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-commerce-global-market-report

Social Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Educational Services, Social Assistance), By Type of Operator (Public Operator, Private Operator), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-services-global-market-report

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations), By Mode of Donation (Online, Offline), By Organization Location (Domestic, International) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ngos-and-charitable-organizations-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/