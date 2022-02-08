It Is Possible To Enjoy Camping In The Rain, Says Camping Expert, Providing 5 Ways To Enjoy The Outdoors In Bad Weather

Camping in the rain can be just as much fun as camping in the sun if you know how to do it right, according to camping expert Mark Wilcox.

LITTLE ELM, TX, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Texas outdoor enthusiast, author, and business owner is sharing his camping experience with others in hopes of inspiring them to get out and explore the world around them. Mark Wilcox, published author and co-founder of the digital magazine Camping Forge, recently completed 100 miles of backpacking in 90 days including several days in the rain. Wilcox also took friends camping for Thanksgiving where it rained all day on their 2nd day.

In addition to camping in the rain himself, Wilcox also shares his knowledge with others through Camping Forge and his books in hopes of building interest in camping even in bad weather.

Camping in the rain can be just as much fun as camping in the sun if you know how to do it right. Many people either cancel their trip or go home early because they are not prepared to deal with the rain says camping expert Mark Wilcox who is the co-cofounder of the online magazine Camping Forge (https://www.campingforge.com/).

Wilcox goes on to say "with the right gear and preparation a camping trip in the rain can still be fun".

Some of Wilcox's tips include bringing extra gear such as a poncho or raincoat, setting up camp in an area that is well-protected from the rain, and keeping yourself occupied with activities such as playing games or reading. By following these tips, you can make sure that your next camping trip is still enjoyable, even if it rains.

Here are five tips to make sure your next rainy camping trip is a success.

1. Rent a shelter.

According to Wilcox, many campgrounds have campsites with primitive shelters.

"You will still sleep in your tent, but these shelters have a roof and a picnic table so that you can cook, play games, and enjoy each other's company without being stuck in the tent," said Wilcox.

2. Bring tarps.

"Tarps are cheap and can easily be hung if you don't have access to a shelter site," says Wilcox.

3. Bring games and crafts.

"Make sure to bring things to do to keep your kids from being bored. I also like to sit and listen to podcasts while I watch the rain. For me, even if I'm stuck in my tent, it beats being stuck in my cubicle at work," Wilcox said.

4. Wear proper rain gear.

Rain suits with jackets and pants are most likely to keep you dry as opposed to ponchos, says Wilcox.

"I also recommend bringing a pair of rain boots to avoid getting your feet wet or shoes stuck in the mud," Wilcox said.

5. Dry your tent out before putting into storage.

"You don't want to put a wet tent into long-term storage because it can mildew and ruin the tent," Wilcox said.

He recommends that you let the tent dry out in your backyard as soon as the rain stops at home.

If you would like to learn even more tips about camping in the rain, then check out Wilcox's book "How To Camp In The Rain: 101 Tips And Tricks To Stay Dry And Enjoy Nature".