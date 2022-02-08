Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR for Discover Companies in New ways

Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market

The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Automotive Sheet Metal Components market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:-

Increasing launch of hybrid and electric vehicles is expected to propel growth of the automotive sheet metal components market. For instance, in January 2020, Great Wall Motor, a China-based automobile manufacturer, announced to launch its electric car Ora R1 in India in 2020.

Increasing demand for light-weight automobiles is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the automotive sheet metal components market. While many companies have already announced plans to cut manufacturing and service staff, the supply chain will remain largely intact because the supply of these materials is tied down in many cases by a complex array of suppliers. The changes in the industry, majorly due to Covid-19, however, are starting to affect the cost of automotive sheet metal components.

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness sluggish growth in the automotive sheet metal components market, owing to significant decline in the automotive sector. For instance, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the new car registrations in the U.K. decreased by 44% in March 2020 compared that in March 2019. Moreover, North America is also expected to witness significant decline in the automotive sheet metal components market, as sales of motorcycles and cars witness downward trend. For instance, Yamaha Motor Co. has projected that the company’s motorcycle sales will drop 4.7% to 60,000 units in North America in 2020. During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, motorcycle sales dropped 6.3% to 63,000 units year over year. Similarly, Harley-Davidson Inc. reported that retail sales volumes dropped 4.3% in 2019 from 2018.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

» Larsen Manufacturing LLC

» General Stamping and Metal Works

» Aleris International Inc.

» Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

» Paul Craemer GmbH

» O'Neal Manufacturing Services

» Omax Autos Ltd.

» Novelis Inc.

» Frank Dudley Ltd.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:-

✤ In May 2018, Aleris Corporation a U.S. based manufacturer and supplier of aluminum rolled products signed a multi-year contract with Boeing, to supply aluminum plate and sheet for the production of various airplane and automotive models

✤ In October 2018, Novelis expanded its automotive aluminum manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China, to enhance its manufacturing and production development capabilities and to cater the demand of automotive sheet metals in China.

✤ In July 2018, Amada Holdings Co. Ltd acquired Wisconsin-based Marvel Manufacturing, Inc., a U.S.-based metal cutting machine manufacturer, which produces materials for various vehicles and agricultural machines. The acquisition of Marvel enabled the company to add band saws for lightweight structural steels, to enhance its products offerings in North America.

✤ In February 2018, O’Neal Manufacturing Services expanded its operations facility in the northern part of Houston in order to increase the supply of fabricated metal components and welded assemblies to OEMs



✤ In June 2018, company launched powder coat paint division in Mundelein, Illinois., in order to expand in this market. This division’s focus is to paint metal parts of any color, texture, and volume by using electronic guns which increase life span of product



