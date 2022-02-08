Cleanroom Consumables Market 2022 Trends, Quality, Reliability, and User Demands

Cleanroom Consumables Market

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is the leading end user of cleanroom consumables.

Overview:

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is the leading end user of cleanroom consumables. They are required for improving the quality of pharmaceutical drugs while also meeting the safety and regulatory requirements of international agencies such as the World Health Organization, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Food and Drug Administration. The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to grow, due to a growing number of hospital admissions and the increasing number of surgeries. The market is regionally divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing concerns regarding health among people and growing number of infectious diseases such as coronavirus, are expected to boost growth of the global cleanroom consumables market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) the COVID-19 virus spread to more than 100 countries and as of now, in February 2022, there are 386,548,962Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 across the globe.

However, stringent regulatory policies and concerns about environmental hazards due to disposable cleanroom consumables is expected to hamper growth of the global cleanroom consumables market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted growth of several industries as it affected all the market activities, many industries faced challenges such as lack of manpower, supply chain disruption. However, the demand for cleanroom consumables such as masks, gloves, shoe covers along with other services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the infectious disease, in order to curb the virus spread. This further positively impacted growth of the global cleanroom consumables market during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, owing to rising sales of pharmaceutical products with high demand for at-home medical devices is developing countries. For instance, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian biotechnology industry was valued at US$ 64 billion in 2019, and the medical devices market was valued at US$ 10.36 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global cleanroom consumables market during the forecast period. This is attributed to economic growth and low operation costs, as well as large number of suppliers and users of cleanroom consumables in the region.

Major players operating in the global cleanroom consumables market include Valutek Inc., Ansell, Steris Plc, Berkshire Corporation, Micronclean, Contec, Inc., Km Corporation, Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporationand, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Texwipe).

