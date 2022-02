Electroporation Instruments Market to Garner a Valuation of US$ 1,036.6 Million by 2027, at CAGR of 3.2% | Lonza Group,

Electroporation Instruments

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electroporation process is very safe and reproducible. Commercially available apparatus is easy to use and has an adjustable voltage that enables researchers to get consistent results. There are two basic types of electroporation devices: the capacitor discharge system and the true square wave generator. The capacitor discharge system generates a single exponentially decaying current pulse. While the true square wave device produces a single, roughly equal pulse of electricity, the true square wave instrument creates multiple rapid pulses.

The global electroporation instruments market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2028 and was estimated to be valued at US$ 769.0 million in 2021.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

High prevalence of cancer is also expected to propel growth of the global electroporation instruments market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, โ€˜Trends in thyroid cancer incidence in Indiaโ€™, published in May 2018 in theโ€‚Journal of Clinical Oncology, the incidence rate of thyroid cancer in India in women increased from 2.4 to 3.9 and in men from 0.9 to 1.3, a relative increase of 62% and 48% respectively during 2004/05 to 2013/14.

Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global electroporation instruments market over the forecast period. For example, in June 2020, MaxCyte launched ExPERT disposables line with R-1000 cuvette that can process a volume of up to one mL, or up to 200 million cells, and offers greater versatility for companies involved in drug discovery.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Initiatives to boost cancer treatment is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global electroporation instruments market. For example, in February 2021, the European Commission launched Europe's Beating Cancer Plan that establishes a new EU approach to cancer prevention, treatment, and care, starting with new technologies, research, and innovation.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global electroporation instruments market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For example, in May 2020, Caribou Biosciences Inc. partnered with MaxCyte, Inc., a cell-based therapies and life sciences company, under which Caribou gained rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform to advance its CRISPR gene-edited, allogeneic T cell therapy program.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

For example, in May 2021, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, announced to employ electroporation to open channels in cells, allowing the DNA-based vaccine against COVID-19 to enter the human body. The U.S. Department of Defense backed Inovio's approach with a US$ 71 million contract to scale up production of its electroporation device and other studies. Moreover, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation contributed US$ 5 million to the company as part of an effort to increase equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global electroporation instruments market include, ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ-๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐—•๐—˜๐—ซ ๐—–๐—ผ. ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ., ๐—–๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ ๐—Ÿ๐—Ÿ๐—–, ๐—˜๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ณ ๐—”๐—š, ๐—›๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜‡๐—ฎ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฝ, ๐— ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ ๐—Ÿ๐—Ÿ๐—–, ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ธ ๐—ž๐—š๐—ฎ๐—”, ๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—–๐˜†๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ผ ๐—™๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ.

