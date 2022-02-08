Europe Needle-free IV Connectors Market 2022 To Post-Huge Revenue In The Near Future 2022-2028

Europe Needle-free IV Connectors Market

Overview

A sterile needle-free IV connector is safe for patient care and can be easily cleaned. Infections can be reduced with the use of the needleless IV connector. These connectors can be classified based on the amount of fluid they can remove. These devices are made from a combination of plastic and metal. Some of these connectors can be reusable and easily disassembled. While this makes them more convenient, they should be sterilized to prevent cross-contamination. The package label should indicate the connector type and the sequence of the clamping process. Using the wrong sequence could cause occlusion and reflux.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the Europe needle-free IV connectors market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Vygon S.A, ICU Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Integrity Devices Ltd., Amsino International, Inc., CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG, Poly Medicure Limited, NP Medical Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Drivers

Wider acceptance of non-needle IV connectors to improve patient safety amidst rapid advancements across the healthcare infrastructure is expected augment the growth of the Europe needle-free IV connectors market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, favorable government regulations to improve the safety of patients and caregivers by reducing the risk of bacterial contamination are expected to supplement the growth of the Europe needle-free IV connectors market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The Europe needle-free IV connectors market is gaining momentum with the ongoing prevalence of the pandemic. Elevated demand for these syringes across the healthcare sector in vaccine administration has provided an upthrust for the market’s expansion. Coupled with this, growing government initiatives to promote the use needle-free IV connectors to prevent blood reflux are favoring the market.

Key Takeaways

The Europe needle-free IV connectors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 % throughout the forecast period on account of rising cases of needle injuries in patients and caregivers, combined with the high demand from the vaccine providers. For instance, in September 2021, the European Public Health Association (EUPHA) reported that healthcare workers stand at a 2.2 percent higher risk of getting a needle-stick injury while giving medical care.

Competing for the top spot, Germany is racing ahead of other states in the Europe needle-free IV connectors market at the helm of a new regulation that allows individuals aged over 18 years to buy unlimited needle-free syringes from pharmacies without a prescription.

In parallel, U.K. is also sustaining well for the Europe needle-free IV connectors market on the heels of improving availability through mHealth and e-pharmacy platforms.

