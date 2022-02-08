Enteroviruses Testing Kit Market 2022 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2028

Enteroviruses Testing Kit Market

The Enterovirus genus consists of single-stranded RNA viruses with a positive sense. These viruses are associated with several human and mammalian diseases.

Market Overview:

The Enterovirus genus consists of single-stranded RNA viruses with a positive sense. These viruses are associated with several human and mammalian diseases. They are named after the route through which they infect the intestine. They are also the most common virus cause of respiratory infections and are the most common causes of colds and flu. The most common symptom of enterovirus infection is nonspecific febrile illness, which can include muscle pain, sore throat, headache, and gastrointestinal distress. In newborns, this illness may be life-threatening.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in global enteroviruses testing kit market include, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Abbexa Ltd., bioMérieux, Cusabio Technology LLC, Creative Diagnostics, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin, ELITech Group SAS, Primerdesign Ltd, QIAGEN, Quidel Corporation, and Sartorius AG.

Key Market Drivers:

R&D in enteroviruses is expected to propel growth of the global enteroviruses testing kit market over the forecast period. For instance, a study by Chinese scientists published in September 2021 reported that Enterovirus 71 vaccine candidate strains exhibit good immunogenicity and cross-neutralization activity.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 6:02pm CET, 3 February 2022, there have been 383,509,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,693,824 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 2 February 2022, a total of 10,040,766,359 vaccine doses have been administered. Coronaviruses cause seasonal mild infections, epidemics, and even pandemics. Enteroviruses are similar and causing a huge number of acute and chronic infections.

Key Takeaways

Significant burden of enterovirus infection is expected to propel growth of the global enteroviruses testing kit market over the forecast period. For instance, a research published in the November 2021 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report stated that Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) detections were lower than anticipated in 2020. Moreover, in 2020, 73 percent of the patients with EV-D68 were non-Hispanic Black.

