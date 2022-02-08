Tinnitus Management Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2021 – 2028

Tinnitus Management Market

Tinnitus is constant sound in the ear, which does not come from an external source. Nature of sound may be of ringing, buzzing, roaring

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tinnitus Management Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Tinnitus Management Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Tinnitus is a medical condition in which a person experiences ringing or other noises in either one or both ears. It is a sound in the ears, like ringing, buzzing, whistling, or even roaring. The sound may be low pitched or high pitched, and it may me soft or loud. Tinnitus can either be subjective or objective. Most people refer to tinnitus as ringing in the ears. It may impact quality of life and lead to stress, depression, and lack of concentration. Currently, there is no cure, but there are various management approaches to address cognitive, emotional, and attentional impact of tinnitus, which may include sound therapy and/or hearing aids. The most effective treatments for tinnitus involve lifestyle changes, cognitive behavioral therapy, and noise-canceling headphones help manage tinnitus.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global tinnitus management market are Cochlear Americas, Inc., Puretone Ltd., Neuromonics, Inc., Neuromod Devices Ltd., Oticon Inc., Sivantos, Inc., Widex A/S, GN Hearing A/S, and Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of tinnitus across the globe is expected to propel growth of the tinnitus management market during the forecast period. For instance, it is estimated that around 30% of individuals worldwide will experience tinnitus at some point in their life, especially common in older adults, and this number is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for novel products for the management of tinnitus is expected to augment the growth of the tinnitus management market. For instance, in January 2022, Medical device company, Neuromod Devices Ltd, launched a specialist tinnitus care service, Otologie, to help people living with bothersome tinnitus and to better manage their condition. This new service allows people across Europe to avoid waiting lists and gives them immediate access to effective tinnitus care.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Some people who develop COVID-19 (as a result of contracting the coronavirus) have reported experiencing tinnitus. However, the reason why COVID-19 can cause tinnitus is still unknown. It is believed to be caused by pandemic-related stresses or inflammation or damage in the inner ear, which may happen due to viral infection or as a result of the body’s immune response. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The tinnitus management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.0 % during the forecast period due to the new product development and availability of these products. For instance, in May 2019, Tinnitus Clinic announced the launch of the revolutionary Tinnitus Desensitization Therapy (TDT) treatment. It is a therapeutic pathway designed for patients who suffer with invasive tinnitus. It provides a bespoke range of therapies selected to meet an individual’s tinnitus acoustic profile and experience of tinnitus.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the tinnitus management market due to the high prevalence of tinnitus, growing geriatric population, increasing demand for novel products, and new product development in these regions. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control, around 15% of the general public, around 50 million people in the United States, experience some form of tinnitus. More than 20 million people struggle with burdensome chronic tinnitus, whereas 2 million have extreme and debilitating cases.

