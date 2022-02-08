Computational Biology Market 2022 Report Contains Key Vendor Analysis, Vendor Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Computational Biology Market

Computer biology focuses on the development and use of data-analytical and theoretical methods, mathematical modelling.

Global Computational Biology Market: Drivers

The high cost of drug development is likely to drive growth in the global computer biology market over the estimated period. For example, in March 2020, as per an analysis published in JAMA, US biopharmaceutical companies spent about US$ 1 billion during 2009 and 2018 to market each of their new drugs.

Furthermore, many of the benefits of computer biology are also likely to contribute to market growth. Predictive modelling tools in computational biology can provide invaluable information to streamline the drug development process. Predictive modelling helps reduce the total number of patients admitted and shortens the duration of clinical trials.

North America topped the global computational biology market in 2019, with a 44.2% share in terms of value then Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.

The size of the global computational biology market was estimated to be accounted for US$ 3,453.2 Million and during estimated period (2020-2027) is likely to witness a value of US$ 12,601.1 Million with a CAGR of 17.6%.

Global Computational Biology Market: Restraints

Huge data, including the lack of standardization, has limited the growth of the computational biology market. There is a growing need for a combination of software available to create composite applications for existing single-task tools. The devices should be compatible with each other and be able to use the same data effectively. User-friendly databases are needed to reduce the time and effort currently being spent on analyzing petabytes of data available to organizations and governments around the world.

Furthermore, data storage and organization issues are also limiting the growth of the market. Rapid data collection poses challenges in organizing data because it is diverse and can relate to population, disease organization, symptoms, therapeutic drugs, and more.

Global Computational Biology Market: Opportunities

Developing computer networks for disease monitoring and mapping pathways and biological networks related to initiation is likely to provide beneficial growth opportunities for players in the global computational biology market.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is also likely to contribute to market growth. For example, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2019, approximately 1,762,450 new cancers were diagnosed in the US and 606,880 will die from cancer.

Global Computational Biology Market: Key Takeaways

The growing focus on reducing drug development costs has led manufacturers to adopt 3D modelling systems for analyzing samples. The use of 3D modelling system helps to record rare cell phenomena, accurate cell numbers, improved detection sensitivity, which speeds up the drug discovery process.

Major players in the market focus on launching products and services that help in the treatment and management of Covid-19. For example, in April 2020, Certara L.P launched the COVID-19 Pharmacology Resource Center to support advanced treatments for COVID-19.

Global Computational Biology Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market focus on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For example, Genedata, AG launched Genedata Imagence 2.0 in May 2020, the latest version of its enterprise software for high-content screening (HCS) image analysis.

Market key players also focus on adopting collaborative strategies to increase their market share. For example, in March 2019, Rosa & Co. LLC has acquired Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Collaborated with. Under the collaboration, Rosa & Co. LLC will provide physiopD research services for R&D in many therapeutic areas.

Global Computational Biology Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Types, the Global Computational Biology Market is segmented into:

Cellular & Biological Simulation

Computational Genomics

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Transcriptomics

Metabolomic

Disease Modelling and Simulation Applications

Drug Discovery

Drug Development

On the basis of Tools, the Global Computational Biology Market is segmented into:

Content/Database

Analysis Software & Services

IT Infrastructure

Hardware

On the basis of Region, the Global Computational Biology Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Global Computational Biology Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global computational biology market are Simulation Plus Inc., Schrodinger, Rhenovia Pharma SAS, Nimbus Discovery LLC, Leadscope Inc., Insilico Biotechnology AG, Genedata AG, Entelos Inc. (Rosa & Co. LLC), Compugen Ltd., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Certara L.P., and Accelrys.

