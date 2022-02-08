Cast Removal Device Market Current Trends And Lucrative Opportunities In Technology - 2028

Cast Removal Device Market

Cast removal devices are designed to cut cast material such as fiberglass, plastic or plaster and bandage

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cast Removal Device Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Cast Removal Device Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1493

Market Overview:

Cast saw devices are medical power tools widely used in the removal of orthopedic cast/plasters. They are made up of sharp and small blade, which cuts the hard cast or plaster.

Competitive Landscape:

Stryker Corporation, De Soutter Medical Ltd, Erbrich Instrumente GmbH, BSN medical GmbH, Ermis MedTech GmbH, Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd., HEBU medical GmbH, Treu-Instrumente GmbH, and Oscimed SA.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of fracture is a prime factor driving growth of the cast removal device market growth. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, 2017, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every three seconds, and one in three women over age 50 will experience osteoporotic fractures, as will one in five men aged over 50. Moreover, according to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, annually more than 20 to 50 million people experience factures and severe injuries, due to road traffic crash.

Advancement in the technology and increasing healthcare expenditure are other major factor fostering market growth. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, U.S. health care spending grew 9.7 percent in 2020, reaching $4.1 trillion or $12,530 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 19.7 percent.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1493

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The market of cast removal device witnessed negative growth slope due to delay in non-emergency procedures during Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, travel restrictions has created more challenges for manufacturer in innovating new products at speeds. Also, there was disruptions in supply chain process due to social distancing and lockdown.

Key Takeaways:

The cast removal device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of bone related disease such as osteoporosis which led to fractures. According to recent statistics from the International Osteoporosis Foundation, worldwide, 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 years and 1 in 5 men will experience osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime.

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing launch of new products in the region.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (Flat USD 2000 OFF)@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1493

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.