Professional Footballer Adam Rooney Launches Coffee Business Supporting U.K. Charities

WARWICK, UNITED KINGDOM, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Footballer Adam Rooney and Co Founder Ashley Hooper have launched Good Feel Coffee Ltd. An online coffee company which raises awareness and support for three U.K. charities through online sales of speciality coffee.

After a family member of Adam’s went through their own journey with testicular cancer Adam Rooney, footballer at both Aberdeen and Salford (amongst others) has teamed up with entrepreneur Ashley Hooper to bring to life a company which aims to remind people to "have a good feel" and check themselves for testicular and breast cancer.

Good Feel have also teamed up with Mind to support mental health, another cause close to the football world with the importance of raising awareness in men of where they can seek help with their mental health.

Adam and Ashley are huge coffee drinkers and have sourced some fantastic speciality coffee that they say will encourage people to purchase time and time again which will only increase the support to the charities they have chosen to support.

Plans to launch further coffees are in the pipeline, alongside some interesting collaborations.

Good Feel Coffee can be found on all social platforms @GoodFeelCoffee and any enquiries can be sent direct to Ashley at hello@goodfeelcoffee.com.
Good Feel Coffee Ltd.
Ashley Hooper
447936105043
GoodFeelCoffee.com

Ashley Hooper
Good Feel Coffee Ltd
hello@goodfeelcoffee.com
