Head of Government Satisfied with Results of Morocco-Qatar High Joint Commission

MOROCCO, February 8 - The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, said he was satisfied with the results of the Morocco-Qatar High Joint Commission (HJC), held on Monday in Doha, stressing that it was an opportunity to discuss how investment opportunities and economic cooperation have improved and to explore the great opportunities offered in this field.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, Akhannouch said that there are very positive prospects for cooperation in various areas that will be the target of actions between the governments of both countries.

The Head of Government also welcomed the firm position of the State of Qatar supporting the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco, noting that Doha has always taken positive and clear positions in this regard.

He added that the Moroccan delegation was received by His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

The Moroccan delegation was composed of Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Economy and Finance, Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade, Fatima Zahra Ammor, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social Economy, Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaïd, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Ghita Mezzour, Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, and Mohamed Sitri, the Kingdom's ambassador to Doha.

MAP 07 February 2022