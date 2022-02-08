Australia Ammonia Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Till 2027| Incitec Pivot Limited,Yara International ASA

Australia Ammonia Market

Ammonia is one of the most widely produced chemicals in the world.

Ammonia is one of the most widely produced chemicals in the world. Ammonia is produced by a process called the Haber-Bosch reaction, which has the lowest boiling point of all known substances. It is the third most abundantly found chemical in the world. It is light and has a density of 1.6. Its odor has a similar to that of the chemical hydrogen peroxide. However, it has a higher boiling point than ammonia. Ammonia is a chemical that can be obtained from the environment in a variety of ways. Its release can be from a container, large area, skin contact, drinking, or eating. It can be absorbed through the body, through the skin and the respiratory system.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the Australia ammonia market include Orica Limited, Incitec Pivot Limited, Energy & Fertilisers, Yara International ASA, and Wesfarmers Chemicals.

Drivers

Increasing application in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) as a refrigerant and the mining industry is expected to augment growth of the Australia ammonia market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, growing popularity of liquid ammonia as a cleaning agent in households and industries is expected to further cushion growth of the Australia ammonia market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The inception of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a hindrance in the expansion of the Australia ammonia market. Due to a spike in COVID cases, the local government has paused shipments and flights from and to the continent. Owing to this parable, market participants had to switch to domestic generation of ammonia to cater to industrial demands.

Key Takeaways

The Australia ammonia market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period owing to the increasing initiative from the Government of Australia to become the top hydrogen exporter to Asia by 2030 under its National Hydrogen Program. For instance, in May 2021, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency granted US$ 42.5 million to Engie SA (France) and Yara International (Norway) to develop a renewable hydrogen plant for making green ammonia.

In the state-wise breakdown, the State of New South Wales is projected to participate heavily in the Australia ammonia market on the heels of growing investments in mega mining projects to develop gas-fired power plants.

Another noteworthy state in West Australia, which is augmenting the Australia ammonia market on account of high production of green ammonia and green hydrogen.

