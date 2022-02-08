Disposable And Reusable Mask Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 6.2% till 2027 | CMI

Disposable And Reusable Mask Market

The CDC recommends wearing an N95 mask if a person is exposed to hazardous substances in the workplace or during an emergency.

The CDC recommends wearing an N95 mask if a person is exposed to hazardous substances in the workplace or during an emergency. Disposable and reusable masks come in various pack sizes, and can be found in several different color combinations and patterns. These masks are best if they fit tightly against the face, and cover the entire face from the nose to the chin. A good disposable mask will have multiple layers of fabric, ear loops, and ties. Reusable Masks are great options for those who suffer from allergies. These breathable reusable masks are washable and made of 100-percent cotton. They feature a woven antimicrobial silver and are available in a variety of colors.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global disposable & reusable masks market include SAS Safety Corp, 3M, Sinotextiles, CM, DACH, Kimberly-clark, Te yin, Honeywell, Uvex, Shanghai Dasheng, KOWA, Moldex, and Gerson.

Market Dynamics:

Rise in air pollution and growing urbanization is expected to propel growth of the global disposable & reusable masks market during the forecast period. Air pollution increases risk of respiratory and many other diseases. For instance, according to the World Bank data, the levels of air pollution are the highest in the world, posing severe threat to health and economy of the country. Around 1.4 billion population of India is exposed to harmful levels of ambient PM 2.5, which is the most toxic pollutant emitted from many sources.

However, reduced demand for these masks from industrial end users due to growing automation of hazardous procedures is expected to hamper growth of the global disposable & reusable masks market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, which spread across more than 100 countries across the globe after its outbreak in China. As result, it significantly boosted the demand for disposable and reusable masks across the globe in order to have protection against the virus. Moreover, several countries implemented compulsion for the use of masks during the pandemic, which had a positive impact on the global disposable & reusable masks market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, increasing air pollution and outbreak of such diseases are likely keep supporting growth of the global disposable & reusable masks market.

Key Takeaways:

The global disposable & reusable masks market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period due to growing respiratory disease prevalence across the world. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects around 65 million people across the globe each year and 3 million people die due to COPD every year, which makes it the third leading cause of death across the globe.

North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global disposable & reusable masks market during the forecast period due to rise in cases of chronic diseases, which further increased the number of surgical procedures.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

