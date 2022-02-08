Corn Gluten Feed Market To Reach Around US$ 9,279.4 Mn by the end of 2027 | CAGR: 4.1%

Corn Gluten Feed Market

Corn gluten feed is a palatable source of protein and organic acid. It is a highly nutritious and economically viable feed ingredient.

Market Overview:

Corn gluten feed is a palatable source of protein and organic acid. It is a highly nutritious and economically viable feed ingredient. It is derived from the kernels of corn and is found in dog food and pellets. The product is made in pellets and dry loose meal form and is also available as moist feed. This article explains how corn gluten can benefit animals. It can reduce the risk of cancer and other gastrointestinal disorders. Corn gluten feed is not suitable for cattle in diets containing high soluble protein. In addition, the phosphorus content in corn is twice as high as that in maize grain and tends to exceed the requirement for phosphorus in cattle. Excess phosphorus can lead to urinary calculi and an accumulation of grain in the urine and manure.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global corn gluten feed market include TereosSyral, Commodity Specialists Company, Agrana Group, Grain Processing Corporation, Bunge Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The RoquetteGroup, and Ingredion Incorporated

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing expansion of poultry firms in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global corn gluten feed market. For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization, in the world, there are around 111,608 poultry farms. While corn gluten feed contains high levels of protein, it has been linked to several health problems. In one study, researchers found that it can cause diarrhea in cattle. However, many of these diseases are preventable. Luckily, there are corn gluten feed alternatives. In addition to making them easier to digest, they can help prevent gastrointestinal infections in animals. These products are made from corn protein and can also help with worm control. Despite the potential health risks, they can be an affordable alternative to other feeds. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global corn gluten feed market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global corn gluten feed market witnessed several restraints owing to the closing down of factories and production plants. Moreover, transport restrictions and lockdown measures in several nations also affected the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global corn gluten feed market, owing to the increasing presence of poultry farms in the region. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are more than 233,770 poultry farms in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global corn gluten feed market, owing to the significant expansion of poultry farms in the region. For instance, according to the Advertising Standards Council of India, there are more than 300,000 poultry farms in the U.S.

