Construction Paints And Coatings Market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The terms ‘paints’ and ‘coatings’ are often used interchangeably. In the construction industry, construction paints/coatings are used to protect the infrastructure from corrosion and harsh weather conditions. Moreover, these products enhances the aesthetic of the infrastructure, as well as prevent it from degradation. Construction paints and coatings are also used to decorate various infrastructural surfaces. These materials are available in the form of powder and liquid, and are applied to various infrastructure surfaces to improve surface properties, such as scratch resistance, adhesion, corrosion, and appearance. The most commonly used construction paints and coatings are acrylic, epoxy resin, and polyurethane coatings.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global construction paints and coatings market are Tikkurila Oyj, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints, Dow Coating, Helios Group, Valspar Corporation, RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Berger Paints India Ltd., and Deutsche Amphibolin- Werke Von Robert Murjahan Stiftung and Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing construction industry in the emerging economies is expected to boost the growth of the construction paints and coatings market over the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and the U.S. are expected to account for over 60% of all global growth in the construction sector by 2025. Moreover, according to the same source around 52% of all construction activity is already taking place in the emerging markets, which is set to reach 63% by 2025.

Moreover, increasing demand for construction paints and coatings is expected to propel growth of the construction paints and coatings market. For instance, in February 2022, AkzoNobel Powder Coatings announced the launch of its Interpon Futura Collection (a powder coating collection) for 2022-2025. The new range delivers a super durable performance with a warranty up to 25 years, enabling architectural creations to stand the test of time.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disturbed the supply chain of companies operating in the paints and coatings sector, as governments of various countries have imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the pandemic. However, players in the market are constantly using innovative technologies to stabilize their operations. For instance, a UK-based manufacturer, HMG Paints was fully operational and maintained a high level of stock during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The construction paints and coatings market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel products. For instance, in January 2022, Teknos announced the launch of a range of paints designed to improve resident's wellbeing by purifying indoor air. Named Biora Air, the paints absorb and neutralize pollutants such as formaldehydes from interior spaces.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the construction paints and coatings market owing to the increasing demand for construction paints and coatings, introduction of novel products, growing penetration of waterborne solvent-based paints, and growth in the construction activities in these regions. For instance, according to IBEF, India is expected to become the third-largest construction market globally by 2022. The Government plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure projects through the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), from 2019 to 2023, to ensure sustainable development in the country.

