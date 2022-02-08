Mena Corrosion Protective Coatings And Acid Proof Lining Market to grow US$ 3,464.07 million by 2028 at CAGR 5.1%.

Mena Corrosion Protective Coatings And Acid Proof Lining Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Corrosion Protective coatings are used to protect metal surfaces against corrosion. The formulation of protective coatings depends on several factors, including the size and surface area of the surfaces, the purpose of the application, and cost. A primary concern is how the corrosion-protective coating will react with water and air. Some coatings are oily, while others are stiff and soluble. These factors all impact the overall performance of protective layers. As a result, more equipment is being deployed, resulting in higher prices. The linings are used in chemical plants around the world, where the use of large amounts of acid is common.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market include Bahrain Rubber Company W.L.L., Rezayat Protective Coating Company Ltd., DicoTech Limited, KCC Corrosion Control Co. Ltd., Hajjan Trading & Industrial Services Company Ltd. (HATCON), FABA Commercial Services W.L.L, General Industries Co. Ltd, REMA TIP TOP AG, Al Gurg Paints LLC., and Anticorrosion Protective Systems L.L.C.

Drivers

High demand for anti-corrosion coatings from the oil and natural gas industry amidst growing investments in power generation projects is expected to propel the growth of the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, increasing expenditure on infrastructure and marine projects is expected to supplement the growth of the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has been a threat multiplier for the global MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market. The energy-intensive industries had a hard time coping with the crisis-fueled restrictions in the middle of shipment halts. On the plus side, with the ease of restrictions, the market does not have any major hurdles to break even.

Key Takeaways

The MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the wider acceptance across the electronics and automotive industries and capacity expansions of major companies. For instance, in May 2021, SteelCorr, a Dubai-based start-up, launched the DPR (Digital Paint Report) app to enable investors to effectively manage their core assets.

In geographic news, Saudi Arabia is projected to participate heavily in the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market on account of an increasing number of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and high adoption across the automotive sector.

Also standing out in the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is driven by high demand from the paint and coatings industry and increasing applications in aircraft.