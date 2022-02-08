Fermentation Chemicals Market To Surpass US$ 60,123.9 Mn in terms of value in 2019 | CAGR: 5.4%

Fermentation Chemical Market

Fermentation chemicals are a key component in the modern-day breeding of yeast to manufacture alcoholic beverages, commonly known as beer.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Fermentation chemicals are a key component in the modern-day breeding of yeast to manufacture alcoholic beverages, commonly known as beer. These chemicals are majorly used in textile, biofuel, chemical, polymer, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Fermentation Chemicals Market Includes Ajinomoto Company Corporation, AB Enzymes, BASF SE, Amano Enzymes Inc., Dow Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novozymes A/S, Cargill Incorporation, Evonik Industries AG, Du Pont Danisco A/S, and DSM

Key Market Drivers:

High demand for fermentation chemical from alcohol industry due to increasing consumption of alcohol contributing to the fermentation chemical market growth. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 85.6 percent of people ages 18 or older reported that they drank alcohol at some point in their lifetime; 69.5 percent reported that they drank in the past year; 54.9 percent reported that they drank in the past month.

Increasing demand for fermentation chemicals as an initiator in a reaction or as a catalyst for controlling the speed of the reaction is again expected to foster market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Manufacturing or assembling organizations are facing lot of difficulties in this pandemic circumstance. Many organizations have temporarily shut down while others are crawling to proceed with their activities. However, many sector such as healthcare and chemical are encountering sharp development because of the growing need for medical device and other clinical products which require packaging. This is encouraging makers to increase the production limit and supply throughout the world.

Key Takeaways:

The fermentation chemical market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period owing to high demand for fermentation chemical from food &beverage and pharmaceutical industry.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing spending on food &beverage industry. According to the Economic Research Service United States Department of Agriculture, in 2019, Americans spent an average of 9.5 percent of their disposable personal incomes on food—divided between food at home (4.9 percent) and food away from home (4.6 percent).

