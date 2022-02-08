Polymers For Additive Manufacturing Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 23.0% till 2027 | CMI

Polymers For Additive Manufacturing Market

Unlike traditional manufacturing, additive manufacturing allows for complex 3-D entities and different material properties to be applied to the final product.

Unlike traditional manufacturing, additive manufacturing allows for complex 3-D entities and different material properties to be applied to the final product. This process has many benefits, including the elimination of the need for inventory and personnel. It can also be used to produce parts that are very light and require minimal assembly. These benefits mean that manufacturers can design products that fit their needs without having to worry about the weight of components. This makes additive manufacturing an excellent choice for small and intricate parts. By using additive manufacturing, these parts can be produced as a single component or broken down into several smaller ones. The complexity of the object will not affect the cost of the part, and this makes it an ideal choice for complex and lightweight parts.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global polymers for additive manufacturing market include Prototal Industries, INTAMSYS, EOS GmbH, DuPont, Inc., Covestro AG, Arkema S.A., NatureWorks LLC, Huntsman International LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, and Stratasys Ltd.

Drivers

Wider acceptance of 3D printing applications across the end-use industries is expected to augment the growth of the polymers for additive manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, high adoption of additive manufacturing methods owing to their lower investments and rapid production capabilities combined with the emergence of Industry 4.0 is expected to supplement the growth of the polymers for additive manufacturing market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The business of the global polymers for additive manufacturing market fell off a cliff in the second and third quarter of 2020 due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus. The crisis-led temporary pause in active construction projects and the delay in initiation of newer projects has resulted in poor adoption of these products in the 3D printing sector. On the contrary, the market is enjoying a bounce-back season with the gradual ease in restrictions and a rising vaccination tally.

Key Takeaways

The polymers for additive manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the chemicals sector combined with the rising product launches. For instance, in January 2022, Carbon launched two M-series 3D printing machines using DLS (Digital Light Synthesis) technology to provide industries with an end-to-end manufacturing platform.

In the cluster of regions, North America is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global polymers for additive manufacturing market at the helm of rapid adoption across the 3D printing sector, increasing reusability of additive polymers, and the presence of major market participants.

In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is viewed as the future ace for the global polymers for additive manufacturing market on account of increasing initial investments across the industrial sector, capacity expansions, and rising domestic consumptions.

