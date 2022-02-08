Israel’s Largest Tech Incubator in the Making… NaturaFund and NegevTech Enter JV Agreement to Create NaturaGrowth
Natura Fund and the NegevTech initiative have announced a jv to launch NaturaGrowth, considered to be Israel’s largest tech incubator established to date.SDEROT, ISRAEL, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natura Investment Fund L.P. and the NegevTech initiative have announced a joint venture to launch NaturaGrowth, considered to be Israel’s largest tech incubator established to date.
NaturaGrowth’s ambitious plan calls for the creation of no less than 80 new globally disruptive companies in Ag-tech, Food-Tech and Climate-tech until 2030, from a globally funded incubator based in Sderot, with unparalleled levels of funding, facilities and services.
Oren Heiman of the NegevTech initiative will lead NaturaGrowth as the CEO and Hagay Sarusi, the CEO and co-founder of NaturaFund, will join NaturaGrowth as a full time Chief Business Officer. NegevTech and Natura shall bring together all of their resources including their teams, their local and global networks and their relationships with universities and research centers in Israel.
“NaturaGrowth is in the final stages of raising $40M of private investment, mostly from non-Israeli entities. NaturaGrowth will leverage these funds with national and multinational funds to support the creation of 80 new globally-disruptive companies. By infusing an average of $2M per initiative, by enlisting a qualified team of mentors and advisors and by creating a state-of-the-art facility, we expect to attract major scientists and entrepreneurs to join us. We are in advanced discussions with the tech transfer offices of all major players in Israel, including 9 of the 11 universities and the major agricultural research centers. The vast experience and capabilities of Hagay Sarusi in agriculture and in financing of startups in the Ag-tech and Food-tech industries, are pivotal to successfully prepare, launch and manage the incubator”, states Oren Heiman. “I am humbled to lead an incubator with access to the vast assets, the professional team and the immense capabilities of NaturaFund”.
Hagay Sarusi states: “Oren Heiman’s ability to deal with complex issues and multiple teams and resources and his understanding of local and global legal, accounting and business concepts are what is needed to launch NaturaGrowth as a successful global large-scale incubator and to assist NaturaFund in its next phase in leading investments in early-stage Ag-tech initiatives. My fellow partners at Natura, Ori Ackerman and Gaby Nathanson share my excitement and understanding that this is a major opportunity for Natura to grow both nationally and globally and a colossal opportunity to promote global sustainability and the Negev region”.
About NaturaGrowth
NaturaGrowth, is creating a state-of-the-art incubator in the Western Negev, focusing on Ag-tech, Food-tech and Climate-tech. The incubator will be launched during the spring of 2022 and intends to incubate 80 new companies until 2030.
NaturaGlobal has a strong global outreach and partnerships with the major Agriculture, Food-technology and Climate related faculties and research centers in Israel and their respective tech-transfer offices and with a long list of successful serial entrepreneurs. NaturaGrowth shall seek, screen, fund and incubate initiatives with unique ideas that can be protected and commercialized, with high market-potential, with a strong management team and qualifications for government grants.
About Natura Investment Fund
Natura Investment Fund is a private boutique investment and management fund that focuses on innovation in numerous areas in the agriculture technology domain. Set up by a group of highly experienced financiers and skilled experts including Hagay Sarusi, Esther Barak-Landes, Rony Alsheich, Ori Ackerman and Gaby Nathanson, Natura Investment partners with Israeli academic and research institutions including the Vulcani Center Agricultural Research Organization (ARO) and Malhi – the Israel National Center for Aquaculture.
The firm applies advanced technologies for research, development, commercialization, and long-term worldwide sustainability of unique and proprietary new products. It invests in agriculture enhancements through cutting-edge technologies focusing on wellness, adaptive breeding, and post-harvest technologies. It is dedicated to accompanying the projects it invests in, financially and managerially, utilizing advanced agriculture technology and scientific expertise to eradicate dated food, improve cultivation and production methods, and open the door to new possibilities that will change the face of the food industry.
About NegevTech
NegevTech, a collective initiative, was created by Oren Heiman in 2021 to learn and identify how Israel, and specifically the Western Negev, can become a global center of scientific solutions for adaptation and mitigation of the climate crisis. NegevTech brings together the knowledge, experience and vision of over 150 Israeli professionals including horticulture and aquaculture experts, food engineers, energy experts and agronomists, academics and industrialists, service providers, entrepreneurs, ESG consultants, present and past executives in incubators and funds, local and national public servants, financial executives, tech transfer specialists and C level executives in local and multi-national companies in Ag-tech, Food-tech and Climate-Tech.
Oren Heiman
NaturaGrowth LP
5431530333
oren@naturagrowth.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn