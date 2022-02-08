Carbon Black Market to Reach US$ 1,093.1 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 7.1%

Carbon Black Market

Carbon black is a compound manufactured through the incomplete combustion of petroleum products such as natural gas, coal tar, and petroleum oil.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

It is widely used in textile industry as a dyeing agent.

Competitive Landscape:

Carbon Black Market Includes Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Birla Carbon, Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., Anyang HengXu Specialty Carbon Black Co., Ltd., and Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Key Market Drivers:

Growing demand for synthetic textile is a key factor propelling growth of the carbon black market. In October 2018, the US specialist in insulating textiles Primaloft has announced the launch of the Primaloft Bio range, its first synthetic insulating fiber that is made entirely with recycled yarns and is highly biodegradable.

Rise in research and development for developing bio-based carbon black products owing to growing environmental concern is expected to foster the market growth of the carbon black market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened to derail the socio-economic life of people globally. Globally, as of 20 September 2021, there have been 228,394,572 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,690,186 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 20 September 2021, a total of 5,776,127,976 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic has had the radical effect on the working capital of various businesses and on future marketing campaigns to seek new orders. Such scenario is expected to affect demand for carbon black in market.

Key Takeaways:

The carbon black market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period owing to the growing partnership among key players in the market. For instance, July 2021, Orion Engineered Carbons SA collaborated with RISE Research Institutes, headquartered in Sweden to produce renewable carbon black (rCB).

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the expanding textile industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian textiles market is expected to be worth >US$ 209 billion by 2029.

