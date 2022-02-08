Webbing Market To Reach Around US$ 1,234.57 million by the end of 2028 | CAGR: 5.9%

Webbing Market

Webbing is a strong fabric woven as a flat strip or tube of varying width and fibers, often used in place of rope.

Market Overview:

Webbing is a strong fabric woven as a flat strip or tube of varying width and fibers, often used in place of rope. Typically, webbing is fabricated in solid or tubular form, with each type having different applications and functions. The primary materials used in the production of webbing include variations of polyester, nylon, and polypropylene. It comes in many different types, fabrics, and colors, so it is quite versatile. Sewing webbing requires some special techniques and materials, but it is easy to do. Cotton webbing is also available and is commonly used in commercial applications, including clothing apparel. Many varieties of webbing with various widths, weights, and numerous composites of material are offered in the market. It is a versatile component used in climbing, parachuting, slacklining, towing, load securing, auto racing, automobile safety, furniture manufacturing, and many other fields.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the global webbing market are Bally Ribbon Mills, Tennessee Webbing Products, Murdock Webbing Company, Inc., National Webbing Products, Narrowtex Australia Pty Ltd, Ohio Plastics Belting Co, Belt-tech, E. Oppermann GmbH, (ACW Co., Inc.), Jiangsu Daxin Webbing Co., Ltd., and American Cord & Webbing Co., Inc., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles is expected to augment the growth of the webbing market during the forecast period. In automotive industry, webbing is used in seat belts, recovery and towing straps, safety harnesses, straps and binding for luggage nets, edge binding for convertible tops, catch belts for airbags, and pull straps for actuating elements. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2021, the total passenger vehicles production reached 22,652,108. While, in 2020, India was the 5th largest auto market, with ~3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories.

Moreover, increase product demand and increasing applications of webbing in various end-use industries is expected to augment growth of the webbing market. For instance, in March 2018, Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM) launched a new line of woven webbing for aerospace and aviation applications. The specialized narrow fabrics, 2D and 3D thermoset and thermoplastic fabrics, and innovative E-WEBBINGS narrow woven fabrics are ideal for meeting specific strength requirements for structural components.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive industry, thereby affecting manufacturing processes, supply chains, distribution schedules, and product sales. The pandemic has also led to a slowdown in the production, demand, and sales of webbing. However, the webbing market is expected to boom again in the coming future, with economies aiming to reduce lockdown measures, restore their operations, and conduct widespread vaccination efforts. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The webbing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period due to the increasing expansion of the clothing sector. For instance, according to IBEF, the textiles sector has witnessed a spurt in investment during the last five years. The industry (including dyed and printed) attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 3.75 billion between April 2000 and March 2021.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the webbing market owing to the a rise in usage of webbing in the automotive industry, rapid growth of the automotive industry, and government support to manufacture vehicles. For instance, according to IBEF, Indian automotive industry is expected to reach US$ 251.4-282.8 billion by 2026. Moreover, Indian Government expects automobile sector to attract US$ 8-10 billion in local and foreign investment by 2023.

