Edible Insects Market to Huge Growth by 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

Market Overview:

Insects are rich in protein and fat. Their raw protein content is generally between 15 and 80 percent of their dry matter, with some species having higher amounts than chicken eggs and fowl meat. The edible insects also contain a substantial amount of essential amino acids, which include aa, tyrosine, and gamma-glutamic acid. The digestibility of the insects' protein is high, with only a slight difference between adult and larval stages. Locusts are a common crop pest. Their light weight makes them a delicious alternative to meat or seafood. These tiny creatures are also a source of protein and are enjoyed in many countries as a low-impact source of protein.

Market Dynamics:

Rise in the demand for edible insects, owing to their high nutritional benefits, low cost, and minimal cost required for farming is expected to fuel growth of the global edible insects market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, South Korea added locusts to its approved list of edible insects in alternative protein drive.

However, factors such as cultural beliefs, negative consumer perception, safety and health issues as well as legislative needs are anticipated to hinder growth of the global edible insects market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players functioning in the global edible insects market include Eat Grub Ltd, Thailand Unique, Deli Bugs Ltd., Kreca Ento-Food BV, ENTOTECH, Nordic Insect Economy Ltd., Exo Inc., Entomo Farms Ltd., Proti-Farm, and Enviro Flight,LLC.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries witnessed a low in growth as various market activities such as production, supply, transport and distribution were shut down. This adversely affected several markets including the global edible insects market. Moreover, the exact origin of COVID-19 was not discovered. According to some theories, the virus originated from bats, which in turn resulted into restrictions on the consumption of edible insects and further affected the market growth. However, increasing health awareness is expected to drive the demand for sustainable nutrition and protein source, which is expected to aid in growth of the global edible insects market.

Key Takeaways:

The global edible insects market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7 % over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edible insects as protein supplement in food application in Europe. For instance, in May 2021, European Union (EU) granted approval to the sale of yellow mealworm as a novel food, which is the first EU approval of insects for human consumption.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the global edible insects market during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing population, increased demand for food and increasing dependency on edible insects in the region.