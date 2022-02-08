Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Growth with 6.2 % CAGR Predicted till 2021 - 2028 | Abbott Laboratories

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market

Protein hydrolysate is a biodegradable enzyme that has numerous applications in animal feeds.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Protein hydrolysate is a biodegradable enzyme that has numerous applications in animal feeds. It is an excellent source of dietary protein for poultry. It can be used as a supplement to feeds for higher animals. It can also be used in fermentation processes as a nutrient source for microorganisms. It can also be used as a component of polymer modifications to enhance biodegradability.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients include, Armor Proteins, Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Carbery Group, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Danone S.A., Glanbia Ingredients, Hilmar Ingredients, Kerry Group plc, and PGP International.

Key Market Drivers:

The global protein hydrolysate ingredients market growth is driven by launch of new products. For instance, in August 2019, Parabel USA Inc. launched a neutral-colored pure protein hydrolysate made from water lentils. The hydrolysate is an allergen-free substitute for other plant proteins such as soy and pea.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Increasing health awareness and high demand for nutrition food products post Covid-19 is expected to propel growth of the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. Globally, as of 4:00pm CET, 28 January 2022, there have been 364,191,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,631,457 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 27 January 2022, a total of 9,854,237,363 vaccine doses have been administered. Protein hydrolysate ingredients offer increased & faster availability of amino acids, greater insulinotropic effect, and faster recovery post workout and intra workout performance. The ingredients are also effective in elderly population.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market are focused on launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2021, Aker BioMarine launched Invi, a hydrolyzed protein isolate with a complete amino acid profile that is also rich in minerals, including calcium and magnesium.

