Folding Cartons Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% Till 2027 | Ingersoll Paper Box

Folding Cartons Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The folding carton is one of the most important components of a grocery store. Its versatility is unrivaled in the industry and is a vital part of our everyday lives. A folding carton is made up of two halves. The lid fits over the bottom half, creating a double wall. When combined with a lid or tray, this makes for an ideal packaging solution for a wide range of products. Many of these containers can be custom-designed with custom inserts to keep product pieces separated. And because they are 100 percent recyclable, users can be confident that they will not be thrown away. The folding carton can maximize the benefits of folding carton packaging for the company.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the ASEAN folding carton market include Rengo Co. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, International Paper, Mayr-Melnhof Karton Gesellschaft M.b.h., Huhtamaki Group, AR Packaging Group AB, and Amcor Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing incidence of retail stores in the world is expected to drive the growth of the ASEAN folding carton market. For instance, according to the National Supermarket Association of Japan, in 2020, there were around 5.8 thousand supermarkets in Japan. A folding carton is an all-rounder: a paper package that has two distinct layers of double walls. The lid is designed to fit perfectly over the tray, and the lid fits tightly onto the tray. Luxury products, such as perfumes, are perfect for this kind of packaging. If sellers want to make it even more special, they can install a custom insert to separate the different pieces of the product. This way, they can ensure that the product stays protected while in transit. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to propel the growth of the ASEAN folding carton market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASEAN folding carton market faced a lot of challenges such as lack of manual labor in packaging and package production plants. Moreover, transport restrictions and lockdown measures in several nations have restricted the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

ASEAN folding carton market is witnessing high growth in nations such as Indonesia, where there is an abundance of grocery retail stores, which use advanced packaging for ease of customers. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, Indomaret in 2019, had around 17.5 thousand stores spread across Indonesia.

In regions such as Singapore, the rapidly developing economy has also propelled the demand in the ASEAN folding carton market. For instance, according to Singapore Retailers Association, in 2020, there were around 577 supermarkets in Singapore.

