TAIWAN, February 8 - Presidential Office thanks US for announcing military equipment and services sale to Taiwan

After the United States government notified Congress of a US$100 million Patriot missile equipment and services package sale to Taiwan on February 7, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) today (February 8) thanked the US government for once again taking concrete action to fulfil its security commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Chang stated that this military sale is the second by the US to Taiwan since President Joe Biden took office and the first of this year, demonstrating the great importance the US government continues to place on Taiwan's self-defense capabilities as well as our rock-solid bilateral partnership.

Spokesperson Chang then reaffirmed Taiwan's consistent position that we will neither bow to pressure nor act rashly when we have support, saying that Taiwan will continue to enhance our self-defense capabilities while deepening our security partnership with like-minded countries including the US, in order to strengthen our national defense and jointly maintain peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the greater Indo-Pacific region.