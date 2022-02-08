Perfume Market to Worth $43.2 Billion by (2021-2028) | Perfume Industry Registering CAGR 5%

Companies covered in perfume market are L’Oréal S.A (Clichy, France) Unilever Plc (London, U.K.) Coty Inc. (New York, U.S.) The Proctor and Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.) The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (New York, U.S.) Natura & Co. (Sao Paulo, Brazil) Avon Products Inc. (New York, U.S.) Puig SA (Barcelona, Spain) Revlon Inc. (New York, U.S.) Chanel Limited (Paris, France) Shiseido Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan) Beiersdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global perfume market size is projected to reach USD 43.2 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Robust demand for beauty products and accessories among consumers is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Perfume Market, 2021-2028."

Perfumes are pleasant smelling solutions made by using oils, fragrances, and other ingredients to create a pleasing aroma. Increasing demand for high-quality beauty and grooming products globally is expected to boost the market growth. Several manufacturers globally aim to provide innovative products to consumers to satisfy their demand. For example, Givaudan introduced a creative scent technology named ‘VivaScentz’ in June 2020 to satisfy consumer demand for different scent categories. The demand for long-lasting scents is expected to boost its sales drastically. Further, the incorporation of strong fragrances, oils, and other materials is expected to attract consumer demand. Additionally, rising demand for waterless scent is expected to surge the product demand. These factors are likely to propel market progress.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Perfume Market Report are;

L’Oréal S.A.(Clichy, France)

Unilever Plc (London, U.K.)

Coty Inc. (New York, U.S.)

The Proctor and Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Natura & Co. (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Avon Products Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Puig SA (Barcelona, Spain)

Revlon Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Chanel Limited (Paris, France)

Shiseido Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Beiersdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

COVID-19 Pandemic

Halt on Manufacturing to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to stringent lockdown restrictions imposed by governments. As a result, halt on production and transport has led to the lack of raw materials and supplies. However, lockdown relaxations lead to the adoption of reduced capacities and part-time shifts to help manufacturers recover losses and regain market position. In addition, the rising demand for strong scent and beauty solutions may boost product demand. These factors are likely to boost market growth during the pandemic.

Segments

Type, Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region are studied for the Market

By type, the market is segmented into

extrait de parfum,

eau fraiche,

eau de toilette,

eau de cologne

eau de perfume.

By product, it is bifurcated into

Premium

mass

Based on the end-user, it is classified into

women

men

As per the distribution channel, it is categorized into

offline

online

Regionally, it is clubbed into

North America

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

South America,

Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Announcement of Innovative Solutions to Bolster Market Growth

Manufacturers focus on providing excellent and innovative fragrance solutions to consumers to enhance their experience. The incorporation of strong flavors and oils eliminates odors and boosts the scent's shelf-life. Companies launch different fragrance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence technology that satisfies the fragrance preferences of consumers. For example, SEPHORA, LVMH announced ‘MAISON 21G’ in April 2021. It is an innovative AI-powered solution aimed at satisfying consumer's fragrance preferences. Further, the adoption of online retail is likely to fuel product demand globally. Online retail offers consumers an enormous choice that shall satisfy their demand for aromatic fragrances and boost convenience. These factors are likely to drive the perfume market growth.

However, huge research and development costs and uncertain consumer behavior may hinder market progress.

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Premium Products to Foster Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the perfume market share due to rising demand for premium consumer products. The market stood at USD 10.50 billion in 2020. Evolving consumer preferences and rising spending capacity are likely to boost the product demand. In addition, increasing the standard of living in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. is expected to boost the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, increasing disposable income, young population, rising awareness regarding the benefits of the product is likely to fuel the product demand. Additionally, rising demand for premium brands is expected to boost market progress.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Incorporate Expansion Strategies to Expand their Market Reach

The prominent companies operating in the market devise acquisition strategies to expand their market reach. For example, MINISO CO. LTD set up its fourth new store in India in December 2020. This strategy may enable the companies to boost their reach globally. The adoption of research and development enables companies to utilize effective ingredients and improve their product quality. This strategy enables companies to improve their brand image. Additionally, the adoption of technologically advanced production techniques can boost the companies' product quality, reduce labor costs, improve operational efficiency, and satisfy organizational efficiency. This strategy may enable companies to boost their market position.

Industrial Development

April 2021- Scoots & Co. completed the acquisition of The Garden Fragrance Company for creating novel sales channels for brands, toiletries, and partner's cosmetics.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Perfume Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Extrait de Perfum Eau de Perfume Eau de Toilette Eau de Cologne Eau Fraiche By Product (Value) Mass Premium By Distribution Channel (Value) Offline Online By End-User (Value) Men Women By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

