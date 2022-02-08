Reports And Data

Law Enforcement Software Market Size – USD 13.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand for public safety and reliable and safe methods for various law enforcement purposes

The Law Enforcement Software Market is expected to reach USD 26.59 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth is mainly associated with the increase in consumer electronics like smart phones, and laptop, among others coupled with adoption of advance d cloud technology services. Based on statistics, the penetration of advanced cloud based platforms along with emergence of IoT are also some of the important factors stimulating market demand.

The emergence of mobile access for law enforcement software solutions is expected to promote communication lines. It also provides routing details along with instant Smartphone alerts for emergency callers, and incident updates to executives. Law enforcement software solutions allow agencies to regulate their practices and records across various departments. This feature will boost the demand for law enforcement software during the forecast period. Leveraging IoT possibilities can result in enhanced safety awareness, improved efficiency, and upgraded officer safety. Possible IoT uses include auto notification of weapons deployment by a sensor mounted on a holster or gun mount and coordinated traffic signals during emergency responses.

Due the presence of advanced economies, like the United States (US) and Canada, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of 30.3% in 2020. North America is the most developed region in the market, as almost all large enterprises are located in this region. The region’s powerful financial position also allows it to invest heavily in advanced testing tools and technologies. These improvements have provided North American organizations a competitive edge in the market.

The Key players in the Law Enforcement Software Market include IBM, CyberTech , Nuance Communications, ARMS, PTS Solutions, CODY Systems, Cyrun, Incident Response Technologies, Numerica Corporation, Diverse Computing, Alert Public Safety Solutions, CAPERS , BlueLine Grid., Motorola Solutions, Oracle, Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure, AccessData, Axon, ESRI, Palantir Technologies, Accenture, Wynyard Group, Abbott Informatics, Omnigo Software, Column Technologies, DFLABS

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Law Enforcement Software Market is estimated to reach USD 26.59 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

• The Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 9.2% during the forecast period.

• The demand for this method is increasing as CAD systems enable public safety operations and communications to be assisted, augmented, or controlled partially by an automated system.

• Cloud deployment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 9.0% during the forecast period.

• The application in Public Security accounts for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2020.

• APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 9.2% during the forecast period. The drivers for the growth of this region are the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising technology advancements along with several initiatives taken by the government.

• Moreover, the growing adoption of the cloud and mobile technologies by large diversified communities would lead to the accelerated implementation of law enforcement software in significant APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia.

• Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

• R&D initiatives by companies to improve healthy products that have a broad application base are anticipated to create tremendous growth possibilities for industry participants.

• One of the key important players Motorola Solutions acquired Avigilon in January 2020. This acquisition improves end-to-end protection platforms that include high-quality video monitoring system and AI-based analytics needed by law enforcement agencies.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Solution, Services, Application and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD)

• Record Management

• Case Management

• Jail Management

• Incident Response

• Digital Policing

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Implementation

• Consulting

• Training and Support

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Public Security

• Critical Infrastructure

• Military

• Security

• Industrial & Commercial Facilities

• Utilities

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

