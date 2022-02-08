Federated Learning Solutions Market 2022: Emerging Trends, Driving Factors, Business Strategies & Forecast to 2030

Allied Market

Customer experience and disclosing private information are providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in need to improve learning between devices and organizations, the rise in need to ensure better data security and privacy, and the growing need to adapt data in real-time to optimize conversions automatically are the factors driving the growth of the federated learning solutions market. In addition, these solutions help corporations to leverage machine learning models by keeping data on devices, thereby propelling the federated learning solutions market growth.

The manufacturing segment is expected to implement federated learning solutions, owing to increasing emphasis on industrial internet of things and rise in competition. Manufacturing companies are highlighting the analysis of data collected from multiple sources, including websites, mobile, retail outlets, and social media. These collected data are used to examine the performance of the machines and suggest ways to improve the efficiency to reduce cost of overall operations.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The dominance is achieved due to the presence of developed countries, including the U.S. and Canada. The adoption and implementation of federated learning solutions is achieved due to strict data regulations and focus on innovation by research, focus on data privacy, and rapid technology infrastructure advancements among end users. The increased adoption of developing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and internet of things, is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Major industry players - Nvidia Corporation, Cloudera Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Owkin Inc., Intellegens Ltd., DataFleets Ltd., Edge Delta Inc., Enveil Inc.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global federated learning solutions market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

