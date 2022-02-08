Arthritic Therapeutic Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2030

Arthritic Therapeutic Market depth analysis to the current trends and future projections.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints, frequently accompanied by pain. There are several types of arthritis, which includes those related to wear & tear of cartilage (osteoarthritis) and that caused by an overactive immune system (rheumatoid arthritis).

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key companies operating in the market include AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Limited & Amgen Ireland Limited, Baxter, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Celgene Corporation, and Pfizer Inc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Comprehensive analysis of the industry along with competitive rivalry is provided in the report.

• In depth analysis to the current trends and future projections have been provided for the period of 2016-2023 to understand the financial appetency of the market.

• The drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities in the industry along with their impact analyses have been provided in the report.

• Comprehensive analysis of the various factors that drive and restrain the growth of this market is provided.

• Extensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies is provided in the report.

The global arthritic therapeutic market growth is driven by increase in incidence of autoimmune disorders, rise in geriatric population, newer drugs in pipeline, surge in adoption rates of anti-arthritic drugs, increase in the use of anti-inflammatory therapeutics, and proactive government initiatives. However, the side effects associated with these drugs, such as serious infections, edema, ulcers; and patent expiration of certain drugs, restrain the market growth. In addition, increase in healthcare expenses and public awareness is expected to provide several opportunities for the market growth.

The global arthritic therapeutic market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into biologics and non-biologics. Based on application, it is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and fibromyalgia. Geographically, it is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

