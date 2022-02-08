Ceramic Ink Market Size is Forecasted To Reach USD 3.10 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The growth of the building & construction industry is one of the major drivers estimated to stimulate market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest report, titled “Global Ceramic Ink Market,” thoroughly studies the global Ceramic Ink market to offer accurate market projections such as forecast market size and value, revenue share, and market revenue growth rate. The report is a descriptive summary of the Ceramic Ink business sphere and offers an in-depth study of the key market trends and growth prospects. The global Ceramic Ink Market is expected to reach USD 3.10 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing construction activities in developing countries are expected to drive the market growth, due to rising demand for decorative flooring and better aesthetic appeal of wall tiles. Besides, growth in construction spending in BRICS nations specifically in China and India to cater to the demand of the increasing population, which creates a huge requirement for residential and commercial infrastructures is likely to boost the market demand in the forecast period. Several favorable initiatives taken by the governments to develop the public infrastructure will boost the product demand in the construction industry. Moreover, a rise in the level of disposable income and spending power of consumers for decorative wall tiles and flooring is likely to escalate the global product demand.

Additionally, continuing growth and urbanization in the Middle East and Latin America regions is one of the significant factors, which is expected to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Market Dynamics:

The global materials & chemicals industry involves the production, distribution, sales, and consumption of industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity (bulk) chemicals, and raw materials such as natural gas, oil, paper & pulp, and metals & minerals. Growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is mainly attributed to fast-paced industrialization and extensive usage of bulk petrochemicals, electronic chemicals, polymers, inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and various other products in different industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, textile, manufacturing, petrochemical, and water, and wastewater treatment industries. Technological innovations in the electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for nanomaterials, and increasing preferences for environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials are other major factors contributing to the global materials & chemicals industry growth

Key participants include Xennia Technology, Imak, Dip-Tech, Arrow Systems Ink, Electronics for Imaging Inc., Six Stars Ceramic Inks Ltd., Unico Digital SA, Fritta SL, Ferro Corporation, Torrecid, and Vaanix Industries Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, decorative inks contributed to a major market share in 2018 and are likely to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period, owing to its increasing demand for wall tiles and flooring by the building & construction sector.

By printing technology, digital technology is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. The rapid growth of decorative inks sub-segment is owing to the rising demand for decorated ceramic tiles from the construction industry worldwide.

By formulation, oil-based inks led the market in 2018 and are projected to witness a growth rate of 6.4% in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018, due to the increased investments in the building and construction industry in countries such as China and India.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ceramic inks market on the basis of product type, printing technology, formulation, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook

Functional Inks

Decorative Inks

Formulation Outlook

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Oil-Based

Industry Vertical Outlook

Building & Construction

Automotive

Food & beverage

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

