3D fluoroscopy Technique System Market Announces Positive Topline Results & Future Scenarios 2030

3D fluoroscopy Technique System Market provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique majorly used in medical applications. The X Rays are employed in the fluoroscopy method to obtain real-time moving images of the interior of a patient, pumping action of the heart and motion of swallowing. Three-dimensional fluoroscopy is useful during diagnosis, therapy and in general radiology interventional radiology and image-guided surgery. Furthermore, this technique is also utilized for intraoperative imaging for fixation of difficult spinal fractures. The aforementioned technique reduces total radiation exposure time for both the patient and the surgeon.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Stryker Corporation, 7D Surgical, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd, FIAGON GMBH, Micromar Industria e Comercio Ltda, Varex Imaging Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers, and Ziehm Imaging is also provided in the report.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the Global 3D fluoroscopy technique system market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

• Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

The market is witnessing strong demand owing to increase in utilization of fluoroscopy in mobile surgical C-arms and in fixed systems for cardiac angiography, neuro angiography, and interventional vascular radiography. Moreover, 3D fluoroscopy technique results in relatively high radiation dose to patients, especially for complex interventional procedures such as placing stents as well as other devices inside the body, which require fluoroscopy to be administered for a long period of time. However, high costs involved in the production of these machines is expected to hinder the market growth to some extent.

The report segments the 3D fluoroscopy technique system market on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into spinal disorders, spinal cancers, and knee joints diseases. On the basis of application, it is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others (clinics and nursing centers). By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In May 2017, Varex Imaging Corporation completed the acquisition of Medical Imaging business of PerkinElmer, Inc. This acquisition has made Varex to come up with image sensor technology for medical fluoroscopy applications. The major advantages of our CMOS FPD technology for fluoroscopy are low noise, high speed, high resolution, compact form factor, coupled with extremely low image lag

