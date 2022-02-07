Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:31 am, the suspects approached an employee at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the employee and demanded property. The suspects took US currency and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5yHGK0HlEI

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.