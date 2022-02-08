Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses and Destruction of Property Offenses in the District

In each of the Destruction of Property offenses, the suspect threw an object at the victim’s property causing damage to windows. Below is a list of the offenses.

On Friday, January 21, 2022, at approximately 3:20 pm, in the 900 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-009-379

On Friday, January 21, 2022, at approximately 9:18 pm, in the 900 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-009-520

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, in the 1900 block of 17 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-865

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, at approximately 3:20 pm, in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-016-863