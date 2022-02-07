Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 800 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:38 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene. A short time later, the suspect was apprehended by U.S. Capitol Police Officers.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, 23 year-old Randy Moore, of Alexandria, Virginia was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).