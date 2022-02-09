Gullas College Of Medicine Reasons to Choose
GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINECHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philippines is the safest country in Asian continent. Also Philippines is the largest exporters of nurses and doctors to the United States. There are lots of medical colleges in Philippines the country welcomes International students to study MBBS in Philippines. Now Philippines and Indian Embassy consulting to provide straight flight between India and Philippines so Flight time is within 5 hours from India to Philippines.
Mrs. Suba Ramesh Director of UV Gullas college of medicine Admission office India, recommends Indian students to start their medical dream with UV Gullas College of medicine.
UV Gullas College Of Medicine is the top-ranked medical University in Cebu City, and it offers one of the most cost-effective educational ecosystems in the country, as well as outstanding study curriculum. The college, which was founded in 1919, is a virtuoso when compared to the competition, and it is proud of its successful graduates who are proven achievers in a variety of professions.
The University prepare students at the University Of Visayas Gullas School of Medicine to excel in Worldwide Medicine & Exposure.
As the Philippines is known as the best country for MBBS courses, UV Gullas stands out as the best medical college in the Philippines for Indian students, providing them with world-class infrastructure, quality in education, and quality experienced professors from top hospitals delivering quality education to international students, earning it the title of best medical college in the Philippines.
Gullas College of Medicine's mission is to provide every talented student with inexpensive access to useful, high-quality courses. Through innovation and strategy, The University hope to improve educational reach while also contributing to the improvement of the quality of life for deserving individuals.
UV Gullas wants to use medicine to change the world. UV Gullas College of Medicine are convinced that through imparting excellence through medical education Course, The University plays a critical role in the metamorphosis. These are intended to deploy next-generation clinicians and experts who will serve as role models in and of themselves. Our outputs include honesty, responsibility, trustworthiness, and technical inquisitiveness while encouraging high integrity. The University aim to instill greatness in every student through intrinsic planning and organization in order to give effective, inventive, responsive, and timely solutions.
The UV Gullas College of Medicine Infrastructure
In Cebu City, there are two campuses: the main University campus near downtown Cebu City and the laboratory high school in Pardo. The main campus in Cebu City is a multi-story structure with a variety of facilities for students. The living areas are entirely air-conditioned, and there are facilities nearby. Free Wi-Fi, play spaces, and other forms of entertainment are also available to students. At the hostel, each student is given individual attention and help. High levels of student security are ensured through constant CCTV surveillance and the presence of campus guards 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Clinical training is also provided by a well-trained and experienced faculty with a track record of success in their respective professions.
Life in the Philippines for Indian students
For the past few years, MBBS in the Philippines has remained a popular choice among Indian students interested in pursuing medical education. Apart from its affordable medical universities, abundant natural resources, and acceptance of English as a foreign language, the country embraces variety like no other; people are rarely perceived as hostile to foreign tourists and students. Filipinos are kind, upbeat individuals with a strong sense of humor.
According to Gallup's index, the country ranks towards the top of the list of the world's happiest countries. MBBS or any other higher education in the Philippines is obviously a great idea! Universities in the Philippines provide world-class education in fields such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, business, and many others. Some of the best Medicine Universities in the Philippines are attracting a large number of Indian students.
Medical education in the Philippines is a viable alternative for Indian students for a variety of reasons, including cultural similarities, a low cost of living and tuition, comparable educational quality, state-of-the-art facilities, and innovative educational methodologies.
Let's take a look at some of the other factors that have attracted international students to medical schools in the Philippines.
UV Gullas College of medicine Affiliated Hospitals
Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center: The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, one of Cebu City's largest government-owned hospitals, is an 800-bed facility named after Senator Vicente Sotto.
Chong Hua Medical Center: The Chong Hua Hospital is a noble institution that places a premium on human life over financial gain. This industry leader in treatments is located in Cebu City. The hospital is well-known in the Cebu region, and its doctors are highly skilled. This is a multi-specialty hospital with operating theatres and medical equipment.
Perpetual Help Hospital: The University of Perpetual Help System was founded in 1968 and consists of the Perpetual Help Hospital and a college that educates doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers. PSHM's Quality Management System is accredited to ISO 9001:2015.
UV Gullas College of medicine Food and Accommodation
All students who enroll in the UV Gullas College of Medicine are supplied with housing and food on the UV Gullas Campus. The University ensure that the students are accommodated in a home away from home by providing a full range of amenities. Delicious foods are prepared in accordance with the preferences and traditions of ethnic Indians. Wi-Fi is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Students are encouraged to communicate and work more effectively in a large study hall. The rooms are cleaned by separate housekeeping crews. Laundry services are also available for a small fee. A water purifier integrated with RO technology is used to provide safe drinking water. For students who commute from a location on campus that is a bit further away from their study area, a separate parking spot has been designated. With the provision of CCTV and 24-hour security officers who keep a vigil across the campus, students are given with a highly secure and hassle-free study environment.
UV Gullas College of medicine hostel
Students can choose from a variety of hostel rooms on the UV Gullas College of Medicine campus to meet their needs. International students are strongly encouraged to stay only in the University's well-maintained hostel. This is one of the reasons why most international students choose Gullas College of Medicine because they can stay on campus at the Gullas College of Medicine Hostel with total security.
For Indian students, there is an Indian canteen. The canteen offers a wide range of menu options, as well as tailored packages for both North Indian and South Indian students. The Canteen at UV Gullas College of Medicine has an Indian cook who prepares Indian food in the same style for Indian students. The canteen serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals. Non-vegetarian cuisine is made according to Halal guidelines.
UV Gullas college of medicine Admission office
Indian students interested in enrolling to UV Gullas College of Medicine can do so online or in person at the Authorized Admission Office in Chennai Vadapalani.
Dr. Suba Ramesh, Director of Admissions at UV Gullas College of Medicine, explains why students from 16 different countries picked UV Gullas. It's proof of choice, according to UV Gullas, which has been picked as THE location to practice medicine.
They will provide adequate guidance for anyone interested in pursuing medicine.
They will assist students with all aspects of their studies, including entrance, enrollment, visa interviews, and travel, up until the end of the course.
