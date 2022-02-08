Contrast Media Injectors Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview 2030

Contrast media injectors market size was valued at $1,405.90 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,608.20 million by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contrast delivery is also known as a power injector, which is the most effective therapeutic device that can be programmed to deliver specific measures of contrast agent at particular flow rates. Furthermore, it can be used in many types of therapeutic and diagnostic medical procedures and also as a part of imaging method, which will help in the treatment of cancer, physical injury, stroke, heart disease, vascular disease, digestive disorder, and many more.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global contrast media injectors market include Bayer HealthCare LLC; Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Guerbet Group, Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd., APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd, Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co Ltd., and Medtron AG.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12886

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the consumables segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By application, the radiology segment was the highest contributor to the contrast media injectors market in 2020.

• By end user, the hospitals segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Nationwide lockdowns, government regulations, and continuous increase in infection rate across numerous countries created a negative impact on the contrast media injectors industry. During this period, health care institutions and providers have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations to slow the spread of disease and conserve health care resources for COVID-19 patients. In addition, many radiology departments have experienced a rapid decline in imaging case volume, which impedes the contrast media injectors market growth.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12886

On the basis of product type, the global contrast media injectors market is divided into consumables, injector systems, and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing requirement of consumables to maintain safety and hygienic conditions during diagnostic procedures.

By application, the global contrast media injectors market is fragmented into radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology. The radiology segment will continue to dominate the contrast media injector applications market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising number of radiology procedures using contrast media.

Depending on end user, the global contrast media injectors market is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostics imaging centers. The hospitals segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. The rising demand for early diagnosis and diagnostic imaging is boosting the market growth of this segment.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contrast-media-injectors-market-A12521

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Medical Imaging Reagents Market

Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.